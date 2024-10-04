Hockey India League to return after 7 long years

<p>New Delhi: The much-awaited Hockey India League (HIL) is set to return after seven long years in a new avatar, where both the men and women teams will participate.</p>.<p>While the men's competition will have eight teams, six sides will feature in women's event.</p>.Hockey India names 40 probables for national camp to prepare for home series against Germany.<p>The league will be played in two venues -- Rourkela for men and Ranchi for women -- from December 28 to February 5.</p>.<p>The players auction for the league will be held here from October 13 to 15.</p>.<p>A total of 10 franchise owners have come on board.</p>.<p>Players will be auctioned in three categories: Rs 2 lakh, Rs 5 lakh, and Rs 10 lakh.</p>