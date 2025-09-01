Menu
sports hockey

Asia Cup hockey: Ruthless India demolish Kazakhstan 15-0 on way to Super 4s

Abhishek (5th, 8th, 20th, 59th minutes) found the target four times, while Sukhjeet Singh (15th, 32nd, 38th) and Jugraj Singh (24th, 31st, 47th) struck fine hat-tricks to help India top Pool A.
Last Updated : 01 September 2025, 17:13 IST
Published 01 September 2025, 17:13 IST
Sports News Hockey

