<p>Harmanpreet Singh led from the front by netting a hat-trick as India opened their Asian Cup hockey campaign with an edgy 4–3 win over China in a Pool A match at Rajbir Hockey Stadium in Bihar. </p><p>Besides Harmanpreet (20', 33', 47'), Jugraj Singh (18') was the other scorer for the hosts.</p>.Hockey Asia Cup | Approach will be the same as any big event: Harmanpreet.<p>Du Shihao (12'), Chen Benhai (35') and Gao Jiesheng (42') reduced the deficit for the visitors.</p><p>World No.7 India looked lacklustre and were made to toil hard by 23rd-ranked China.</p><p>Trailing 0-1 after the first quarter, India scored two goal in as many minutes to head into the lemon break with a 2-1 lead.</p><p>The hosts then stretched the advantage when Harmanpreet connected well with his trademark drag flick and found the back of the net despite the Chinese keeper getting a hand to it.</p><p>But China bounced back with Benhai converting a penalty corner as both teams headed to the final quarter on level terms.</p><p>The Indian skipper was in action once again as he converted a third penalty corner to give India the lead once again.</p><p>Japan, China, and Kazakhstan are the other teams in India's group. India's next match is against Japan on August 31 and they round up their pool engagements with a tie against Kazakhstan on September 1.</p><p>The winner of the 12th Asia Cup, which will go on till September 7 gets direct entry into the FIH World Cup to be held next year. <br></p><p>(with Hockey India/agency inputs)</p>