Bihar govt to award each member of Indian women's hockey team with Rs 10 lakh after ACT triumph

<p>Rajgir: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bihar">Bihar</a> government has decided to award Rs 10 lakh to each and every playing member of the<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/indian-womens-hockey-team"> Indian women's hockey team</a> that won the Asian Champions Trophy here on Wednesday, beating reigning Olympic medallist China 1-0 in the final. </p>.<p>"Each player in the squad will receive Rs 10 lakh in recognition of their outstanding performance at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium during the course of the tournament," a press release stated.</p>.Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India beat China 1-0 in final to clinch title .<p>Even chief coach Harendra Singh and his support staff will be handsomely rewarded by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's government.</p>.<p>"In addition to this, chief coach Harendra Singh was rewarded with Rs 10 lakh, while the rest of the support staff received Rs 5 lakh each." </p>.<p>Top tier hockey returned to Bihar after many years and all of Indian women's team matches were held in front of a packed house. </p>