Bihar govt to award each member of Indian women's hockey team with Rs 10 lakh after ACT triumph

Even chief coach Harendra Singh and his support staff will be handsomely rewarded by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's government.
PTI
Last Updated : 20 November 2024, 16:52 IST

Published 20 November 2024, 16:52 IST
Sports NewsHockeyBiharAsian Champions TrophyIndian Women's Hockey Team

