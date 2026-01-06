Menu
Stock markets fall for 2nd day as selling in Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank dents sentiment

The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 376.28 points, or 0.44%, to settle at 85,063.34. During the day, it tanked 539.52 points, or 0.63%, to 84,900.10.
Last Updated : 06 January 2026, 10:35 IST
Published 06 January 2026, 10:35 IST
