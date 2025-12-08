Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportshockey

FIH Men's Junior World Cup: Germany too strong for India

Even before the clock crossed the halfway mark, the defending champions had sprinted out of sight from India before completing the formalities in the second half to score a 5-1 win.
Last Updated : 07 December 2025, 18:39 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 December 2025, 18:39 IST
Sports NewsHockeyFIH

Follow us on :

Follow Us