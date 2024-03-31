I have had no problems in India so far, says men's hockey team chief coach Fulton

"Once you have that trust in the group, trust with players and have a really bright vision about what you want to do, what are your goals, what's the timeline, then I think you have a good chance of doing well in India."

Fulton though added that life is a bit different in India for foreign coaches like him.

"It's obviously difficult for my son, my daughter. It's not easy. Lolo is 12, Jake is 15 and Miller is 17. I am based in Dublin, Ireland.

"It's different of course, if you come from Europe and you are comparing apples with apples, it's a different culture, totally different environment.

"I think the biggest thing is if you love the game and if you want to help the players, if you want to help the program, that's your priority," the South African told PTI during an exclusive chat on the sidelines of sixth Hockey India Annual Awards function here on Sunday.

Fulton believes a coach with the right vision and program can excel in any environment across the world.

"If you don't get that right, if you don't have the right vision then it becomes a bit difficult. It's all about a shared vision, what Hockey India and your objectives and how do you support each other to achieve both," he said.

"I can set a program but if Hockey India says no where do we train, how do we get access to games, how do we build the program? So I had no issue but real support from behind.

"You just can't be good on the pitch and off the pitch, you need both, you need to have a really sound management policies behind a full-time program and I think we have got that."