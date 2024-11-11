India beat Malaysia 4-0 in women's Asian Champions Trophy hockey opener

<p>Rajgir: Defending champions India beat Malaysia 4-0 in their opening match of the women's Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament here on Monday.</p>.<p>India scored through Sangita Kumari (8th, 55th minutes), Preeti Dubey (43rd) and Udita (44th).</p>.Keep him away from media, he doesn't have right demeanour: Manjrekar blasts Gambhir.<p>India will next play South Korea on Tuesday.</p>.<p>In other matches of the day, Japan and Korea played out a 2-2 draw, while Olympic silver medallist China thrashed Thailand 15-0. </p>