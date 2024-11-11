Home
India beat Malaysia 4-0 in women's Asian Champions Trophy hockey opener

India scored through Sangita Kumari (8th, 55th minutes), Preeti Dubey (43rd) and Udita (44th).
PTI
Last Updated : 11 November 2024, 13:57 IST

Published 11 November 2024, 13:57 IST
Sports NewsHockeyAsian Champions Trophy

