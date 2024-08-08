Home
Olympics 2024 | Indian hockey team clinch bronze, beat Spain 2-1

This is India's 4th bronze in Paris, and the team' second consecutive bronze in Olympics.
PTI
Last Updated : 08 August 2024, 14:00 IST

Comments

Paris: The Indian men's hockey team clinched its second successive bronze medal in the Olympic Games after beating Spain 2-1 in the third position playoff match here on Thursday.

Skipper Harmanpreet Singh (30th, 33rd minute) scored a brace for India, while Spain's only goal was scored by captain Marc Miralles in the 18th minute from a penalty stroke.

The medal is fitting farewell for veteran India custodian PR Sreejesh, nicknamed 'The Great Indian Wall of Indian hockey', who drew curtains on his illustrious 18-year-old career with this match.

He will be bowing out as the best ever goalkeeper India has produced.

In the final later in the day, Germany will play Netherlands.

