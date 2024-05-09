Passion for hockey drives SA women

Bengaluru: As the world's top hockey teams prepare for the Paris Olympics, lowly-ranked South African women's team are in Bengaluru to spar and sharpen their skills against Indian players.
“It's brilliant to be able to compete against India and to be here,” said South African women's team coach Giles Bonnet.
India have won three matches and another has ended in a draw of the six friendlies the teams were scheduled to play at the Sports Authority of India’s Netaji Subhas Southern Centre. Bonnet is hoping for a win before they return to South Africa this weekend.
Training against an higher-ranked India, Bonnet said, was a great opportunity to hone their skills. The Indian women's team, however, did not qualify for the Olympics.
"India are ranked ninth in the world and are a full-time professional team that train every day, with full-time staff.”
None in the South African team plays hockey full-time. Many of the players are full-time workers, students or parents.
Ranked 18th in the world, South Africa have everything to gain and nothing to lose against a superior India. What makes these underdogs dangerous is their raw passion. While professional players draw a salary, the South African players sometimes end up paying from their pockets for daily needs. The coaches apparently are not paid either regularly.
At the Paris Olympics, South Africa is the lowest ranked team Pool B, where they are grouped with heavyweights Australia, Argentina, Great Britain, Spain and the United States.
Bonnet is impressed by Indian team's speed and technical prowess which has kept the South Africans on their toes. He is taking note of his team’s play against India’s quick counter-attacks.
“We've been making changes because if it happens against India, it may well happen against other teams like Australia and Argentina," said Bonnet.