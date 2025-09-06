Menu
Wary Indians hope to quell China

With a 2-2 draw against defending champions Korea and a comprehensive 4-1 win over 12th-ranked Malaysia on Thursday, world No. 7 India are on top of the table with four points and will be eyeing a win to seal a spot in the final.
Last Updated : 05 September 2025, 22:05 IST
Published 05 September 2025, 22:05 IST
