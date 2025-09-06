<p>Rajgir: The Chinese team was the one everybody knew they had to be wary of even before the start of the Asia Cup here in Rajgir. </p>.<p>Living up to those apprehensions, the world No. 25 have displayed fearless hockey and troubled higher-ranked opponents. Call it punching about ones weight or playing true to their potential, captain Jungjun Lee and his men have ensured nobody takes them lightly.</p>.<p>And India, aware of what the neighbours bring to the table, have certainly not. After getting a taste of the Chinese onslaught in the Pool A opener - where the hosts escaped with a tense 4-3 win - the Harmanpreet Singh-led side once again face familiar foes in their final Super 4s contest on Saturday. </p>.<p>With a 2-2 draw against defending champions Korea and a comprehensive 4-1 win over 12th-ranked Malaysia on Thursday, world No. 7 India are on top of the table with four points and will be eyeing a win to seal a spot in the final. Though a draw would be enough, a victory is what coach Craig Fulton would like to carry on his back before walking into the title clash scheduled for Sunday where a trophy and a World Cup berth awaits. </p>.<p>“I know we're playing well, we're in a good place,” Fulton had said after India’s win against Malaysia. </p>.<p>“It's just, some days, whatever happens, happens. But it doesn't stop the way that we are playing. We have enough chances, the boys are fit, they are strong. So, it's just about getting it right in the moment. I can't tell you how that works in one game and it doesn't work in another game. It's literally life's biggest mystery because it happens. And it happens to the best of teams, it happens to us too.”</p>.<p>What the South African was trying to stress upon was the chances created by Indians were not converted into expected results in the first four matches. But it all came together on Thursday. Tighter defence line, strikers getting the job done with minimal blemish and the midfielders championing the forward line. India will look to replicate the same against China. </p>.India hammer Thailand 11-0 to launch Asia Cup hockey campaign in style.<p>Well aware of the confidence brewing within the Indian outfit, this time, it will be the nimble-footed, low block-playing Chinese who are sure to be wary of the home side with another packed house in the stands cheering them on. </p>.<p>The first time India played China at the 10-day event here, they were coming off seven losses out of eight at the European leg of the FIH Pro League and were desperate to prove a point. On Saturday, the process-oriented Indian side, having discovered the missing balance, will hope to reinforce their position. </p>.<p><strong>Malaysia eye final </strong></p>.<p>In the other Super 4s game, Malaysia, on three points with a win and a loss, take on Korea, who have a draw and a loss in their kitty. </p>.<p>With the top two teams from the Super 4s stage qualifying for the finals, Malaysia look the better of the two teams as the five-time title winners Korea have struggled throughout the event, also enduring a shock 0-3 loss to China on Thursday.</p>