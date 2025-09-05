Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiarajasthan

Boraj Pond water gushes into localities in Rajasthan's Ajmer after embankment damage

The incident occurred on Thursday night when the earthen embankment of the pond, located on the outskirts of Ajmer city, gave way after days of heavy rainfall.
Last Updated : 05 September 2025, 10:35 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 September 2025, 10:35 IST
India NewsrainsRajasthanfloods

Follow us on :

Follow Us