Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India beat China 1-0 in final to clinch title

Young striker Deepika scored the winner for India from a penalty corner in the 31st minute to finish as the tournament's highest goal getter with 11 strikes.
PTI
Last Updated : 20 November 2024, 13:23 IST

Published 20 November 2024, 13:23 IST
Sports NewsHockeyAsian Champions Trophy

