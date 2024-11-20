Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India beat China 1-0 in final to clinch title

<p>Rajgir (Bihar): Indian women's hockey team retained the Asian Champions Trophy title with a narrow 1-0 win over Olympic silver medallist China in a pulsating final here Wednesday.</p><p>Young striker Deepika scored the winner for India from a penalty corner in the 31st minute to finish as the tournament's highest goal getter with 11 strikes.</p><p>India had earlier stunned China 3-0 in the league stages of the tournament.</p><p>It was India's third ACT title after winning the top honours in 2016 and 2023.</p><p>China, on the other hand, will have to settle for their third runner-up finish.</p><p>Japan finished third on the podium after defeating Malaysia 4-1 in the third-fourth place classification match earlier in the day.</p>