Homesports

In Pics| RCB women pip DC to win maiden WPL 2024 title

Aggressive knocks from Ellyse Perry and Sophie Devine buoyed Royal Challengers Bangalore at the right moment to seal an eight-wicket Women's Premier League final win after a Delhi Capitals batting collapse.
Last Updated 18 March 2024, 05:28 IST

An all-round Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) registered their first-ever Women's Premier League (WPL) title after defeating Delhi Capitals by eight wickets in the finals, in Delhi.

Credit: PTI

Chasing a modest total, Bangalore started slowly and weathered the loss of openers Sophie Devine (32) and captain Smriti Mandhana (31) before Ellyse Perry (35 not out) and Richa Ghosh (17 not out) led them to victory in the final over.

Credit: PTI

Delhi captain Meg Lanning won the toss and chose to bat.

Credit: DH Pool Photo

Shafali Verma (44) and Lanning (23) started well with a blistering 64-run opening stand in seven overs before RCB spinners restricted Delhi Captials to 113.

Credit: PTI

Delhi's Shikha Pandey (1-11) and Minnu Mani (1-12) had some success in containing Bangalore's run rate in the first 12 overs.

Credit:PTI

But RCB's Ellyse Perry and Richa Ghosh regained the momentum in the last five overs, to ensure victory.

Credit: PTI

The Royal Challengers made 115 for two in 19.3 overs, a far easier victory than that tight-looking final over finish.

Credit: PTI

Their heroics washed away Royal Challengers Bangalore’s 16 years of hurt and disappointment.

Credit: PTI

The celebrations continued in the dressing room, at a packed Arun Jaitley Stadium where a near full house bayed for a RCB win and in thousands of living rooms miles away in Bangalore.

Credit: Instagram/@royalchallengersbangalore

(Published 18 March 2024, 05:28 IST)
