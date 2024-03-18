In Pics| RCB women pip DC to win maiden WPL 2024 title

An all-round Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) registered their first-ever Women's Premier League (WPL) title after defeating Delhi Capitals by eight wickets in the finals, in Delhi.
Chasing a modest total, Bangalore started slowly and weathered the loss of openers Sophie Devine (32) and captain Smriti Mandhana (31) before Ellyse Perry (35 not out) and Richa Ghosh (17 not out) led them to victory in the final over.
Delhi captain Meg Lanning won the toss and chose to bat.
Shafali Verma (44) and Lanning (23) started well with a blistering 64-run opening stand in seven overs before RCB spinners restricted Delhi Captials to 113.
Delhi's Shikha Pandey (1-11) and Minnu Mani (1-12) had some success in containing Bangalore's run rate in the first 12 overs.
But RCB's Ellyse Perry and Richa Ghosh regained the momentum in the last five overs, to ensure victory.
The Royal Challengers made 115 for two in 19.3 overs, a far easier victory than that tight-looking final over finish.
Their heroics washed away Royal Challengers Bangalore’s 16 years of hurt and disappointment.
The celebrations continued in the dressing room, at a packed Arun Jaitley Stadium where a near full house bayed for a RCB win and in thousands of living rooms miles away in Bangalore.
Credit: Instagram/@royalchallengersbangalore
(Published 18 March 2024, 05:28 IST)