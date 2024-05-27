Home
In Pics| Who won what at the IPL 2024

The 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) season concluded with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) registering their third title by defeating the SunRisers Hyderabad in a gripping final. Check out the full list of awards at the Indian Premier League 2024.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 27 May 2024, 10:26 IST
Winner (Rs. 20 crore) - Kolkata Knight Riders.

Credit: Instagram/@iplt20

Runner Up (Rs. 12.5 crore) - Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Credit: Instagram/@sunrisershyd

Emerging Player of the Season (Rs. 10 Lakh) - Nitish Kumar Reddy (SRH).

Credit: BCCI

Ultimate Fantasy Player of the Season (Rs. 10 Lakh) - Sunil Narine (KKR).

Credit: BCCI

Most Valuable Player (Rs. 10 Lakh) - Sunil Narine (KKR).

Credit: BCCI

Orange Cap (Rs. 10 Lakh) - Virat Kohli (RCB).

Credit: Instagram/@iplt20

Purple Cap (Rs. 10 Lakh) - Harshal Patel (PBKS).

Credit: Instagram/@iplt20

Most Sixes Award (Rs. 10 Lakh) - Abhishek Sharma (SRH).

Credit: BCCI

Most Fours Award (Rs. 10 Lakh) - Travis Head (SRH).

Credit: BCCI

Best Strike Rate Award (Rs. 10 Lakh) - Jake Fraser-McGurk (DC).

Credit: PTI

Catch of the Season (Rs. 10 Lakh) - Ramandeep Singh (KKR).

Credit: BCCI

Fair Play Award (Rs. 10 Lakh) - Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Credit: Instagram/@sunrisershyd

Pitch and Ground Award (Rs. 50 Lakh) - Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.

Credit: PTI

Published 27 May 2024, 10:26 IST
