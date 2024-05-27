In Pics| Who won what at the IPL 2024

Winner (Rs. 20 crore) - Kolkata Knight Riders.
Credit: Instagram/@iplt20
Runner Up (Rs. 12.5 crore) - Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Credit: Instagram/@sunrisershyd
Emerging Player of the Season (Rs. 10 Lakh) - Nitish Kumar Reddy (SRH).
Ultimate Fantasy Player of the Season (Rs. 10 Lakh) - Sunil Narine (KKR).
Most Valuable Player (Rs. 10 Lakh) - Sunil Narine (KKR).
Orange Cap (Rs. 10 Lakh) - Virat Kohli (RCB).
Credit: Instagram/@iplt20
Purple Cap (Rs. 10 Lakh) - Harshal Patel (PBKS).
Credit: Instagram/@iplt20
Most Sixes Award (Rs. 10 Lakh) - Abhishek Sharma (SRH).
Most Fours Award (Rs. 10 Lakh) - Travis Head (SRH).
Best Strike Rate Award (Rs. 10 Lakh) - Jake Fraser-McGurk (DC).
Catch of the Season (Rs. 10 Lakh) - Ramandeep Singh (KKR).
Fair Play Award (Rs. 10 Lakh) - Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Credit: Instagram/@sunrisershyd
Pitch and Ground Award (Rs. 50 Lakh) - Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.
Published 27 May 2024, 10:26 IST