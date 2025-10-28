Menu
India bids for 2028 Asian Indoor Athletics Championships and 2026 Asian Relays

The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) has proposed Bhubaneswar as the host city for the 2028 Asian Indoor Athletics Championships while the venue for the 2026 Asian Relays is yet to be finalised.
Published 28 October 2025, 10:20 IST
