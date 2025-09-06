Menu
India fight back twice to hold defending champs Japan to 2-2 draw in Women’s Asia Cup

Navneet Kaur’s last-minute penalty corner strike salvaged a draw for India against Japan in a thrilling pool match, as both teams now aim for a spot in the Super 4s of the Women’s Asia Cup.
Last Updated : 06 September 2025, 14:06 IST
Published 06 September 2025, 14:06 IST
India NewsJapanHockeyAsia Cup

