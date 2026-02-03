<p>New Delhi: India will host next year's Asian Shooting Championship (Rifle/Pistol) where eight quota places for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics will be allotted.</p>.<p>The development was confirmed by the Asian Shooting Confederation in a letter to the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/national-rifle-association-of-india">National Rifles Association of India President</a> Kalikesh Singh Deo. The NRAI stated that the event will be held in Delhi and the dates will be finalised in due course.</p>.Impressed with India's strategy, vision is to contribute to Olympic movement: Visiting official.<p>"We congratulate National Rifle Association of India for winning the hosting rights of Asian Rifle/Pistol Championship 2027 where eight Quota Places will be distributed for the LA 2028 <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/olympics">Olympics</a>."</p>.<p>"We are confident that, under your leadership, the championship will be organised to the highest standards and will be a great success," the letter, which is in <em>PTI</em>'s possession, stated.</p>