Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesports

India to host shooting's Asian Olympic qualifying championship in 2027

The NRAI stated that the event will be held in Delhi and the dates will be finalised in due course.
Last Updated : 03 February 2026, 06:10 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 February 2026, 06:10 IST
Sports NewsIndiaOlympicsNational Rifle Association of India

Follow us on :

Follow Us