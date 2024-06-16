India women finish 5th, men 6th in Asian Team squash

New Delhi: India women finished fifth and their men counterparts sixth in the Asian Team Squash Championships which concluded in Dalian, China, on Sunday.
The Indian women's side beat Iran 2-0 in the match to decide the fifth and sixth positions with Rathika Suthanthira Seelan and Pooja Arthi Raghu scoring comfortable wins.
However, the men's team lost to South Korea 1-2.
Velavan Senthilkumar recorded a win before Suraj Kumar Chand and Om Semwal went down by narrow margins.
India results: Men: India lost to South Korea 1-2 (Velavan Senthilkumar beat Jeongmin Ryu 11-5, 11-1, 11-4; Suraj Kumar Chand lost to Minwoo Lee 11-7, 11-13, 9-11, 8-11); Om Semwal lost to Jooyoung Na 9-11, 6-11, 9-11).
Women: India beat Iran 2-0 (Rathika Suthanthira Seelan beat Fereshteh Eghtedari 11-5, 11-9, 11-7; Pooja Arthi Raghu beat Parmin Nekopayantak 11-5, 11-7, 12-10).
Published 16 June 2024, 14:04 IST