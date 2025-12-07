Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesports

India's FIH Jr WC dream over, loses to title holders Germany 1-5 in semifinals

The ruthless Germans scored through Lukas Kossel (14th, 30th minutes), Titus Wex (15th), Jonas von Gersum (40th) and Ben Hasbach (49th).
Last Updated : 07 December 2025, 17:17 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 December 2025, 17:17 IST
Sports NewsGermany

Follow us on :

Follow Us