<p>Chennai: India's dream of reclaiming the FIH Men's Junior World Cup after a hiatus of nine years went up in smoke as they lost 1-5 to seven-time champions and title holders Germany in the semifinal here on Sunday.</p>.<p>The Indians had last won the Junior World Cup in 2016 in Lucknow.</p>.<p>The ruthless Germans scored through Lukas Kossel (14th, 30th minutes), Titus Wex (15th), Jonas von Gersum (40th) and Ben Hasbach (49th).</p>.<p>India pulled one back in the 51st minute through a penalty-corner conversion by Anmol Ekka.</p>.<p>India will now play Argentina for the bronze medal on Wednesday, while Germany will take on Spain in the final.</p>.<p>Spain had earlier defeated Argentina 2-1 in the first semifinal.</p>.<p>India started the match on a positive note but the Germans took control of the proceedings as the game progressed.</p>.<p>Germany had the first shy at the goal in the eighth minute but goalkeeper Princedeep Singh was alert to deny Ben Hasbach's reverse hit.</p>.<p>Germany grew in confidence as the match progressed and secured their first penalty corner in the 13th minute.</p>.<p>Germany earned a penalty stroke as the goal-mouth flick from the resultant penalty corner hit the body of an Indian defender. Lukas Kossel made no mistake in slotting home the goal.</p>.<p>Germany doubled the lead at the stroke of the first quarter when Wex deflected in a cross from Kossel.</p>.FIH Men’s Junior World Cup: India up against mighty Germany.<p>Just 11 seconds from the end of the second quarter, Germany secured their second penalty corner and Kossel was on target as the reigning champions took a handsome 3-0 lead half-time.</p>.<p>India had a bright chance to pull one back three minutes after the change of ends but Sourabh Anand Kushwaha fumbled in front of an open goal.</p>.<p>Germany continued their domination as the Indians looked a pale shadow of themselves.</p>.<p>Germany secured back-to-back penalty corners in the 36th minute but wasted both the chances.</p>.<p>Soon their persistence resulted in another goal in the 40th minute when Jonas von Gersum neatly deflected in a high ball.</p>.<p>The Germans continued to toy with the Indian defence and secured their fourth penalty corner in the 42nd minute, which the Indians defended stoutly.</p>.<p>Germany extended their lead to 5-0 in the 49th minute through Hasbach, who scored a diving goal past goalkeeper Bikramjit Singh from a one-on-one situation after receiving an aerial ball from the deep.</p>.<p>Down and out, India secured back-to-back penalty corners in the 51st minute and Anmol found the net from a variation effort.</p>.<p>The Indians tried to press hard thereafter but by then the match was already over.</p>