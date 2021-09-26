India's Visnu Shivaraj Pandian wins bronze at IOSC

India's Visnu Shivaraj Pandian won the bronze medal in the 10m air rifle event at the International Online Shooting Championship (IOSC) on Sunday.
The 17-year-old Visnu was the only Indian in the final after shooting the fifth highest qualification score of 621.1.
The gold was won by Mireia Rossello of Spain with a score of 250.7 (625.9) while the silver was bagged by Ukraine's Tetyana Halkina with 247.9 (619.3).
World No. 41 Etienne Germond of France, who shot the best qualification score of 628.4 on Saturday, decided to skip the final.
The two-day competition was organised by former India shooter Shimon Sharif.
Check out DH's latest videos
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Race wide open as Germany votes in post-Merkel election
Peda project: Deoghar eyes GI tag for its famous sweet
When Bishan Bedi cooked dinner for Pak cricketers!
How loss of smell during Covid impacts personal lives
Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate on 'Kanyadaan' relevance
Stars lend voices to world concert for climate, jabs
Five movies to watch on Dev Anand's birth anniversary
Tripura readying to rule India's agarbatti industry
PM Modi to bring back 157 antiquities handed over by US
Spinners: India stare at vacuum beyond Ashwin, Jadeja