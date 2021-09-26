India's Visnu Shivaraj Pandian wins bronze at IOSC

India's Visnu Shivaraj Pandian wins bronze at IOSC

The 17-year-old Visnu was the only Indian in the final after shooting the fifth highest qualification score of 621.1

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Sep 26 2021, 22:45 ist
  • updated: Sep 26 2021, 22:45 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters Photo

India's Visnu Shivaraj Pandian won the bronze medal in the 10m air rifle event at the International Online Shooting Championship (IOSC) on Sunday.

The 17-year-old Visnu was the only Indian in the final after shooting the fifth highest qualification score of 621.1.

The gold was won by Mireia Rossello of Spain with a score of 250.7 (625.9) while the silver was bagged by Ukraine's Tetyana Halkina with 247.9 (619.3).

World No. 41 Etienne Germond of France, who shot the best qualification score of 628.4 on Saturday, decided to skip the final.

The two-day competition was organised by former India shooter Shimon Sharif. 

