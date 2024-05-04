IOC imposes 15-year ban on former Olympic power broker Sheikh Ahmad of Kuwait

The International Olympic Committee has suspended former Olympic power broker Sheikh Ahmad of Kuwait for 15 years after his conviction for forgery was upheld on appeal this year at a Swiss criminal appeals court.

Sheikh Ahmad al-Fahad al-Sabah's sanction for “a betrayal of his IOC Member's oath, as well as the seriousness of the damage to the IOC's reputation” was approved by the Olympic body's executive board in a decision seen by The Associated Press.

The 15-year suspension starts from the date of his previous ban for a separate issue of unethical conduct, in an Olympic Council of Asia election. That was a three-year sanction imposed on July 27 last year.

The sheikh, who turns 61 on the day after the Paris Games close in August, will be 74 when the latest punishment expires. Under IOC rules his membership ends at age 80. However, the Olympic Charter allows the annual meeting of IOC members to expel a colleague for betraying their oath.

Sheikh Ahmad led the Olympic Council of Asia, created by his father in Kuwait, before joining the IOC in 1992. He was a longtime close ally of current IOC president Thomas Bach, whose election in 2013 he campaigned for.