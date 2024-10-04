Home
IOC tells Olympic bodies to derecognise boxing bodies that remain tied to IBA, which calls it disturbing

In a letter sent to National Olympic Committees (NOCs) on September 30, the IOC reiterated that boxing federations that do not end ties with IBA will be barred from the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.
PTI
Last Updated : 04 October 2024, 10:54 IST

Published 04 October 2024, 10:54 IST
Sports NewsIOCBoxingIBA

