IPL 2020 will be held in UAE, says Brijesh Patel

IPL 2020, that was postponed due to coronavirus, will now be held in the UAE. Brijesh Patel, IPL Chairman said that, government's permission has been applied for.
He added that they will discuss the further course of action in IPL General Council.
