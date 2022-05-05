IPL 2022 | Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Highlights: Warner, Powell and Khaleel help Delhi Capitals beat SRH

After a splendid batting from David Warner and Rovam Powell in the first innings. The SRH never really recovered after that. They missed quite a few tricks with their batting order failing to fire when needed. Khaleel Ahmed and co. with their tight bowling and added pressure helped Delhi Capitals cross the line against Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Delhi Capitals won by 21 runs
SRH 186/8 after 20 overs
Kuldeep to bowl, Kartik is on strike.
19.1Kuldeep to Kartik,OUT! Bowled! Length ball, did not bounce much, he comes down the ground and misses it.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar comes in next
19.2Kuldeep to Bhuvi, no run, short and wide, misses a cut
27 from 5 balls needed
19.3Kuldeep to Bhuvi,FOUR!! Short ball on leg stump, pulled to long leg
19.4Kuldeep to Bhuvi, 1 run, Short and wide, hit to long off
19.5Kuldeep to Shreyas, no run, length ball outside off, goes for a switch hit, misses
19.6Kuldeep to Shreyas, no run
SRH 181/7 after 18 overs
Marsh to bowl, Shreyas is on strike.
18.1 Marsh to Gopal,FOUR!! length ball outside off, just over mid off fielder.
39 needed from 11 balls.
18.2Marsh to Shreyas,FOUR!! Full outside off, sliced to deep extra cover
18.3Marsh to Shreyas,1 run, around the wicket, full outside off, jammed to deep mid wicket
18.4Marsh to Kartik,FOUR!! Full outside off, crunched down the ground.
30 needed from 8 balls.
18.5Marsh to Kartik, 2 runs, length ball outside off, slapped to deep extra cover
18.6Marsh to Kartik, 1 run
SRH 165/7 after 18 overs
Shardul to bowl, Pooran is on strike.
17.1 Shardul to Pooran,FOUR!! Full and wide, clobbered wide of long off
17.2Shardul to Pooran, no run, yorker outside off, jammed to long on
17.3Shardul to Pooran, 2 runs, full toss, wide outside off, mistimed to long off, where Lalit Yadav spills the catch
17.4Shardul to Pooran,SIX!! Low full toss outside off, he moves to his offside, desposited straight down the ground
43 from 14 required
17.5Shardul to Pooran,OUT! Caught! It's fair delivery, goes for a heave and mistimed to Rovam Powell at long on,
Kartik Tyagiis new batter.
17.6Shardul to Kartik, no run
SRH 153/6 after 17 overs
Khaleel to bowl, Khaleel to bowl, Pooran is on strike.
16.1 Khaleel to Pooran, no run, low full toss on leg stump,brushed off his pads
16.2Khaleel to Pooran, 1 run, yorker on leg stump, flicked to deep square leg.
50 for Nicholas Pooran, 61 needed from 22 balls.
16.3Khaleel to Abbott,SIX!! Slower ball, length ball around off, heaved over cow corner
16.4Khaleel to Abbott, 1 run,OUT! Length ball outside off, slower one, goes for a heave, top edge to backward point who runs back at takes it easily.
Shreyas Gopal comes in next.
16.5Khaleel to Gopal, no run, length ball around off stump, angling away, beats the outside edge
16.6Khaleel to Gopal, no run
SRH 146/5 after 16 overs
Nortje to bowl, Pooran is on strike.
15.1 Nortje to Pooran, 1 run, full toss wide outside off, pushed to long on
15.2Nortje to Abbott, 1 run, back of length, pushed to cover
15.3Nortje to Pooran, wide, Full wide outside off, he reaches for it, Pant appeals, Umpire has given it wide,Pant reviews. Huge gap between bat and ball
15.3Nortje to Pooran,SIX!! Full toss wide outside off, smashed over deep mid wicket
15.4Nortje to Pooran, 2 runs, slower, full wide outside off, thick edge flies past short third
15.5Nortje to Pooran, 1 run
15.6Nortje to Abbott, no run
SRH 134/5 after 15 overs
Shardul to bowl, Shashank is on strike.
14.1 Shardul to Shashank, 1 run, short and wide, under edge wide of keeper
14.2Shardul to Pooran,SIX!! Full-on, middle and leg, goes on one knee and launched over deep mid wicket
14.3Shardul to Pooran, 4 + wide
14.3 Shardul to Pooran, 1 run, slower outside off, full and sliced to deep cover
14.4Shardul toShashank,FOUR!! Yorker on off stump, shuffles to off stump, guided to fine leg
14.5Shardul toShashank,OUT! Caught! yorker wide outside off, sliced to short third man.
Sean Abbott is new batter
14.6Shardul to Abbott, no run
SRH 117/4 after 14 overs
Nortje to bowl, Pooran is on strike.
13.1 Nortje to Pooran,SIX!! Length ball outside off, whacked it over deep mid wicket
13.2Nortje to Pooran, 1 run, low full toss wide outside off, sliced to deep cover
13.3Nortje to Shashank, no run, length ball around off, pushed to mid wicket
13.4Nortje to Shashank, 1 run, yorker on middle stump, jammed to mid wicket
13.5Nortje to Pooran, wide
13.5Nortje to Pooran, wide
13.5Nortje to Pooran, no run, full toss wide outside off, pushed to cover fielder
13.6Nortje to Pooran,SIX!! Full outside off, timed it over long off fielder
SRH 101/4 after 13 overs
Khaleel to bowl, Pooran is on strike.
12.1 Khaleel to Pooran,FOUR!! Low full toss on leg stump, flicked to fine leg
12.2Khaleel to Pooran, 2 runs, low full toss, on middle stump, hit wide of long on fielder
12.3Khaleel to Pooran, no run, length ball outside off, swing and a miss
12.4Khaleel to Pooran, 1 run, length ball outside off, smashed right back at him, hit him on his collar bone.
12.5Khaleel to Markram,OUT! Caught! Fuller wide outside off, slower one this time, Markram goes for a heave, and Kuldeep takes it at long-off.
Shashank Singh is the new batter.
12.6Khaleel to Singh,FOUR!! Full around off stump, timed over umpire's head
SRH 90/3 after 12 overs
Kuldeep to bowl, Pooran is on strike.
11.1Kuldeep to Pooran, no run, full on stumps, reverse sweep to point
11.2Kuldeep to Pooran, no run, flat, quick, wide outside off, play and a miss
11.3Kuldeep to Pooran, 1 run, fired at the stumps, manages to put a bat on it, under edge to short fine leg
11.4Kuldeep to Markram, no run
11.5Kuldeep to Markram,SIX! Around the wicket. tossed up on the stumps, deposited over bowler's head
11.6Kuldeep to Markram,SIX! Short and pulled over deep mid wicket
SRH 77/3 after 11 overs
Marsh to bowl, Pooran is on strike.
10.1 Marsh to Pooran, 1 run, length ball around off, pulled to deep mid wicket
10.2Marsh to Markram, wide
10.2 Marsh toMarkram,no run, length ball around off stump, hits the pads
10.3 Marsh toMarkram,FOUR!! Full around off stump, whacked over extra cover fielder
10.4Marsh toMarkram,FOUR! Length ball on middle stump, heaved to deep square leg
10.5Marsh toMarkram, no run, length ball wide outside off, slapped to cover fielder
10.6Marsh toMarkram,FOUR!! length ball outside off, smashed over mid off fielder
SRH 63/3 after 10 overs
Kuldeep to bowler, Pooran is on strike.
9.1 Kuldeep to Pooran, 1 run, floated around off stump, smashed to long on
9.2Kuldeep to Markram,SIX!! Tossed up on middle and leg, clears the front leg, and smashed over long on
9.3Kuldeep to Markram, 1 run, tossed up again on leg stump, driven to long off
9.4Kuldeep to Pooran, no run, flat, quick, slashes and miss
9.5Kuldeep to Pooran,SIX! Tossed up outside off, lofted over extra cover
9.6Kuldeep to Pooran, 1 run
SRH 48/3 after 9 overs
Marsh to bowl, Markram is on strike.
8.1 Marsh to Markram, 1 run, length ball outside off, punched to deep cover
8.2Marsh to Pooran,no run length, ball shaping in, he looks to flick it, and hits the pads, Umpire has given it out, Nicky P reviews it straightway., missing leg stump
8.3Marsh to Pooran, no run, length ball outside off, pushed to cover
8.4Marsh to Pooran, 1 run, length ball around off, goes for a slash, under edge to cover
8.5Marsh to Markram,no run
8.6Marsh to Markram, 2 runs
SRH 44/3 after 8 overs
Kuldeep to bowl, Markram is on strike.
Nicholas Pooran is out in the middle
7.1 Kuldeep to Markram, no run, fuller outside off,quicker one, goes for a wild swing and misses it
7.2Kuldeep toMarkram,FOUR!! Fuller outside off, wrong'un, thick edge wide of first slip.
7.3Kuldeep toMarkram, 1 run, short around off, slashed to deep cover
7.4Kuldeep to Pooran, 1 run, length ball around off stump, punched to long off
7.5Kuldeep toMarkram, 1 run, length ball on the stumps, punched to long on
7.6Kuldeep to Pooran, no run
SRH 37/3 after 7 overs
Marsh to bowl, Rahul is on strike.
6.1 Marsh to Rahul, no run, full on middle,driven to mid off
6.2Marsh to Rahul, 1 run, full outside off, driven to cover
6.3Marsh to Markram,1 run, length ball, around off shaping away, slapped to deep cover
6.4Marsh to Rahul. no run, length ball on middle and leg, hits the pad
6.5Marsh to Rahul, no run, length ball around off stump, comes down and beats the outside edge
6.6Marsh to Rahul,OUT! Caught!Short ball on middle and leg, flicked to deep square leg
SRH 35/2 after 6 overs
Shardul to bowl, Rahul is on strike.
5.1 Shardul to Rahul, 1 run, length ball around off, punched to cover
5.2Shardul to Markram, no run, Short and wide, cut to cover, no timing on this one
5.3Shardul to Markram, 1 run, length ball around off stump, cut away to deep point
5.4Shardul to Rahul,FOUR!! Short and wide, comes down and slashed over short third man
5.5Shardul to Rahul,FOUR!! Full this time around off stump, lofted over mid off fielder.
5.6Shardul to Rahul, 1 run
SRH 24/2 after 5 overs
Nortje to bowl, Rahul is on strike.
4.1 Nortje to Rahul, 1 run, length ball on off and middle, pushed to point
4.2Nortje to Kane,OUT! Caught behind! Slower one this time, around off stump, Rahul looks to nudge it and edges it to Pant
Aiden Markram is new batter.
4.3Nortje to Markram, no run, short and wide outside off, play and a miss
4.4Nortje to Markram, no run, length ball outside off, cut to cover
4.5Nortje to Markram, no run
4.6Nortje to Markram, no run
SRH 23/1 after 4 overs
Khaleel to bowl, Rahul is on strike.
3.1 Khaleel to Rahul, no run, length ball on off stump, goes for a pull, hits his on his groin region
3.2Khaleel to Rahul, no run, full, outside off, shaping away, steps down the track and misses
3.3Khaleel to Rahul,SIX!! touch short on middle and leg, clobbered over deep square leg
3.4Khaleel to Rahul. no run, Fuller outside off, play and a miss.
3.5Khaleel to Rahul, 1 run, slower ball outside off nudged to third man
3.6Khaleel to Kane, no run
SRH 16/1 after 3 overs
Nortje to bowl, Rahul is on strike.
2.1 Nortje to Rahul, 1 run, back of length on off stump, guided to third man
2.2Nortje to Kane, no run, short and wide, shaping away, swing and a miss
2.3Nortje to Kane,FOUR!! Short outside off, looks to pull, bottom edge races to deep square leg
2.4Nortje to Kane, no run, length ball wide outside off, play and a miss
2.5Nortje to Kane, 1 run, length ball on his pads, tucked wide of short fine leg
2.6Nortje to Rahul, 1 run
SRH 9/1 after 2 overs
Khaleel to bowl, Sharma is on strike.
1.1 Khaleel to Sharma, no run, full and wide outside off stump, driven back to bowler.
1.2Khaleel to Sharma,FOUR!! Length ball wide outside off, lofted over cover fielder
1.3Khaleel to Sharma,OUT! Fuller length angling in, goes for an expansive flick and hit it straight to Kuldeep Yadav at short fine leg.
Rahul Tripathi is the new batter.
1.4Khaleel to Rahul. 1 run, back of length around off stump, angling away, pushed to third
1.5Khaleel to Kane, no run, Fuller around off, shaping away from him, shoulders his arm.
1.6Khaleel to Kane, no run
SRH 4/0 after 1 over
Shardul to bowl, Abhishek Sharma is on strike.
0.1Shardul to Sharma, no run, length ball on off punched to mid off
0.2Shardul to Sharma,wide
0.2Shardul to Sharma, 2 runs, length ball around off pushed wide off mid off
0.3Shardul to Sharma,1 run, length ball on his pads, tucked to deep square leg
0.4Shardul to Kane,no run, Fuller angling away, around off, driven to mid off
0.5Shardul to Kane, no run, Fuller outside off driven to cover fielder
0.6Shardul to Kane, no run
The match is about to get underway. The two umpires have made their way to the middle. DC players are on the field and in a huddle. SRH openers Kane Williamson and Abhishek Sharma march to the middle. We are all in readiness for the match to begin.
DC 207/3 after 20 overs
Umran to bowl, Powell is on strike.
19.1 Umran to Powell,SIX!! Full around off stump, whacked over long off.
50 for Rovam Powell from 30 balls.
19.2Umran to Powell, no run, short and wide, swings hard and misses
19.3Umran to Powell,FOUR!! Short again outside off, sliced over short third.
Warner is on 92 at the other end.
19.4Umran to Powell,FOUR!! 157 KMPHFull around off stump, clobbered wide of mid off
19.5Umran to Powell,FOUR!!155KMPH Full outside off, this time squeezed over extra cover
19.6Umran to Powell, 1 bye
DC 188/3 after 19 overs
Bhuvneshwar to bowl, Warner is on strike.
18.1 Bhuvneshwar to Warner,FOUR!! Yorker outside leg stump, goes for a switch hit, quickly changes it, and squeezes it to fine leg
18.2Bhuvneshwar to Warner, 1 run, Yorker on leg stump, steps dowm and clipped to deep mid wicket
18.3Bhuvneshwar to Powell, 1 run, Yorker wide outside off, under edge to short fine leg
18.4Bhuvneshwar to Warner,FOUR!! Length ball, slower one on leg stump, moves away and pumps it straight down the ground
18.5Bhuvneshwar to Warner,FOUR!! Low full toss on middle stump, worked it to the onside and in bewteen deep square leg and mid wicket fielder
100 runs partnership between them
18.6Bhuvneshwar to Warner, no run
DC 174/3 after 18 overs
Kartik to bowl, Powell is on strike.
17.1 Kartik to Powell, no run, full on the stumps, jammed to long on fielder, ball falls just short of fielder
17.2Kartik to Warner, no run, touch fuller around off stump, swing and a miss
17.3Kartik to Warner, wide
17.3Kartik to Warner, no run, yorker wide outside off, fails to connect it.
17.4Kartik to Warner, 1 run, yorker outside off, jammed to long on
17.5Kartik to Powell,SIX! That's why he sent Warner back on the previous ball, full outside off, swings and hits it just past long on fielder.
17.6Kartik to Powell,no run
DC 165/3 after 17 overs
Abbott to bowl, Powell is on strike.
16.1 Abbott to Powell, no run, length ball outside off stump, heave and a miss
16.2Abbott toPowell. wide
16.2Abbott to Powell, SIX!! Length ball wide outside off, he was looking to do it from past two balls, this time he connects and holed over long on.
16.3Abbott to Powell,SIX!! Short wide outside off, fetched it and clobbered it over deep mid wicket
16.4Abbott to Powell, 1 run, Yorker outside off, jammed to long on
16.5Abbott to Warner,FOUR!! Fuller around off stump, bludgeoned just over bowler's head. Abbott saved by a whisker
16.6Abbott to Warner, no run
DC 147/3 after 16 overs
Bhuvneshwar to bowl, Warner is on strike.
15.1 Bhuvneshwar to Warner, 1 run, length ball outside off, slashed to deep cover
15.2Bhuvneshwar to Powell, no run, Yorker on middle and off stump, defended back to bowler
15.3Bhuvneshwar to Powell, 2 runs, Short outside off stump, whacked to deep mid wicker
15.4Bhuvneshwar to Powell,SIX!! Short wide outside off, hooked over fine leg
15.5Bhuvneshwar to Powell, 1 run
15.6Bhuvneshwar to Warner, no run
DC 137/3 after 15 overs
Umran to bowl, Powell is on strike.
14.1 Umran to Powell, no run, fuller around off stump, pumped straight to Kane Williamson at mid off, dropped
14.2Umran to Powell, no run, Short around off stump, withdraws from pull
14.3Umran to Powell, 1 run, Fuller outside off, jammed to long on
14.4Umran to Warner, no run, Fuller around off stump, pushed to point fielder
14.5Umran to Warner, no run, yorker on leg stump, brushed his pads
14.6Umran to Warner, 1 run
DC 135/3 after 14 overs
Abbott to bowl,Powell is on strike.
13.1 Abbott to Powell, 1 run, touch fuller on leg stump, clipped to deep mid wicket
13.2Abbott to Warner, 2 runs, length ball wide outside off, slapped down the ground
13.3Abbott to Warner, 1 run, slower one, length ball outside off, under edge to point
13.4Abbott to Powell, 2 runs, short ball on the stumps, goes for a pull, top edge to fine leg
13.5Abbott to Powell, 1 run
13.6Abbott to Warner, wide
1.3 Abbott to Warner,FOUR!! Full and wide outside off, crunched through extra cover
DC 123/3 after 13 overs
Kartik to bowl, Powell is on strike.
12.1 Kartik to Powell, 1 run, length ball outside off, nudged to third
12.2Kartik to Warner, no run, short ball on off stump, ducks under it
12.3Kartik to Warner, 2 runs, back of length around leg stump, nudged to fine leg, misfield allows the second run
12.4Kartik to Warner, 1 run, Fuller outside off, pushed to deep point
12.5Kartik to Powell, 1 run, length ball around off stump, pulled infront to long on
12.6Kartik to Warner,SIX!! Length ball on leg stump, flicked over short fine leg
DC 112/3 after 12 overs
Umran to bowl, Warner is on strike.
11.1 Umran to Warner,FOUR!! around the wicket, short ball outside off, pulled to cow corner.
50 for David Warner.
11.2Umran to Warner,over the stumps 154.8 KMPH!!no run, yorker on middle and off jammed to mid off
11.3Umran to Warner, wide
11.3 Umran to Warner, 3runs, Full and wide outside off, squeezed wide of deep point fielder
11.4 Umran to Powell, no run, length ball around off stump, pushed to point
11.5 Umran to Powell, 2 runs, length ball on middle stump, clipped to deep mid wicket
11.6 Umran to Powell, 1 run
DC 101/3 after 11 overs
Shreyas Gopal to bowl, Powell is on strike.
10.1 Shreyas Gopal to Powell, no run, length ball floated outside off,wrong'un, goes for a heave misses
10.2Shreyas Gopal to Powell, 1 run, full outside off, pushed to cover
10.3Shreyas Gopal to Warner, 1 run,length ball on leg stump, clipped to deep mid wicket
10.4Shreyas Gopal to Powell. 1 run, back of length around off stump, wrong'un, pushed to long on
10.5Shreyas Gopal to Warner, 1 run, full on middle, flicked to long on
10.6Shreyas Gopal to Powell,SIX!! Tossed up, wide outside off, tonked over long off
DC 91/3 after 10 overs
Kartik to bowl, Warner is on strike.
9.1 Kartik toWarner, no run, length ball around off stump, angling away, beats the outside edge
9.2Kartik to Warner, norun, back of length around off stump, pulled to deep square
Rovam Powell comes in next.
9.3Kartik to Warner,FOUR!! Short ball on the stumps, pulled to cow corner
9.4Kartik to Warner, 1 run, length ball on the stumps, clipped to deep sqaure leg
9.5Kartik to Powell, no run, Full and wide outside, left alone
9.6Kartik to Powell, 1 run
DC 85/3 after 9 overs
Shreyas Gopal to bowl. Warner is on strike.
8.1Shreyas Gopal to Warner, 1 run, flat, around leg stump, clipped to long on
8.2Shreyas Gopal to Pant,SIX!! Floated on leg stump, slog swept over deep square leg
8.3Shreyas Gopal to Pant,SIX!! Tossed up around off stump, steps down and hammered over bowler's head this time.
8.4Shreyas Gopal to Pant,SIX!! Three in three!! Tossed up around off. wrong'un, steps down this time over long off.
8.5Shreyas Gopal to Pant,FOUR!! Flat, short and wide outside off, slashed to deep cover, misfielded by the fielder
8.6Shreyas Gopal to Pant,OUT! Full toss outside off, again goes for a heave, drags it on to middle stumps
DC 62/2 after 8 overs
Markram to bowl, Warner is on strike.
7.1 Markram to Warner, 1 run, Floated around off stump, fuller and punched to long on
7.2Markram to Pant, 1 run, length ball around middle and leg, steps down and driven to long on
7.3Markram to Warner, 1 run, Short around off stump, pulled wide of long on
7.4Markram to Pant, 1 run, Full around leg stump, heaved to long on
7.5Markram to Warner,SIX!! Flighted outside off, goes on one knee and goes downtown over long on
7.6Markram to Warner, 1 run
DC 51/2 after 7 overs
Shreyas Gopal to bowl, Warner is on strike.
6.1 Shreyas Gopal to Warner, no run, floated outside leg stump, deflected off the pad
6.2Shreyas Gopal to Warner, 1 run, length ball on leg stump, worked to the on side
6.3Shreyas Gopal to Pant, no run, Full outside leg stump, swept to short fine
6.4Shreyas Gopal to Pant, no run, Floated around off stump, cut to point
6.5Shreyas Gopal to Pant, no run, Short around off, slapped to cover fielder
6.6Shreyas Gopal to Pant, no run
DC 50/2 after 6 overs
Kartik to bowl, Pant is on strike.
5.1Kartik to Pant, no run, length ball on off stump, cuts Pant in half.
5.2Kartik to Pant, no run, Full outside off, goes for an expansive cover drive, misses
5.3Kartik to Pant, 1 run, back of length on leg stump, tucked to square leg,no ball
5.3 Kartik to Warner, FREE HIT - FOUR!! Full toss wide outside off, shuffles and sliced over cover-point.
5.4Kartik to Warner,FOUR!! Full outside off, slapped infront of mid off fielder.
5.5Kartik to Warner, 1 run, length ball around off stump, pushed to deep backward point
5.6Kartik to Pant, no run
DC 39/2 after 5 overs
Abbott to bowl, Marsh is on strike.
4.1 Abbott to Marsh,FOUR!! tocuh short around off stump, punched through extra cover
4.2Abbott to Marsh,OUT! Caught and bowledChange of pace, good length outside off, chipped back to Abbott.
Rishabh Pant is the new batter.
4.3Abbott to Pant, 1 run, length ball around off stump, pushed to short cover.
4.4Abbott to Warner, wide
4.4Abbott to Warner, no run, fuller on stumps, pushed to mid on
4.5Abbott to Warner, no run, back of length on off stump, punched to mid wicket
4.6Abbott to Warner, no run
DC 33/1 after 4 overs
Umranto bowl, Warner is on strike.
3.1 Umranto Warner, 4 + wide
3.1Umranto Warner, 1 run, back of a length around off stump, pulled to deep square leg
3.2Umranto Marsh, 1 run, Short ball wide outside off, went for a pull, the ball hits the toe end and flies wide of cover
3.3Umranto Warner,FOUR!! touch short around off stump pulled from the back front in front of deep mid-wicket
3.4Umranto Warner,FOUR!! Fuller around off stump, punched wide of mid off fielder
3.5Umranto Warner, no run, length ball on the stumps, defended on the backfoot
3.6Umranto Warner,SIX!! Short on leg stump, pulled to deep backward square
DC 12/1 after 3 overs
Bhuvneshwar to bowl, Warner is on strike.
2.1Bhuvneshwar to Warner, no run, length ball around off stump, angling away from him, he shoulder his arm.
2.2Bhuvneshwar to Warner, no run, length ball on the off stump, hint of out swing, beats the outside edge
2.3Bhuvneshwar to Warner, no run, length ball around middle and leg, angling in, hits the pad
2.4Bhuvneshwar to Warner, no run, length ball around off stump, left alone this time again
2.5Bhuvneshwar to Warner, no run, full on middle and leg, pushed to mid on
2.6Bhuvneshwar to Warner, 1 run
DC 11/1 after 2 overs
Abbott to bowl, Warner is on strike.
1.1 Abbott to Warner,FOUR!! Full wide outside off stump, he slapped it just wide of short cover. He was lucky there.
1.2Abbott to Warner, 1 run, full outside off, driven wide of mid off
1.3Abbott to Marsh,FOUR!! Touch short around off stump, pulled infront of square leg, comes from the bottom half of his bat.
1.4Abbott to Marsh, 1 run, Fuller on middle and leg, clipped to mid off
1.5Abbott to Warner, 1 run, length ball outside leg stump, flicked to deep backward square leg
1.6Abbott to Marsh, no run
DC 0/1 after 1 over
Bhuvneshwar Kumar to start for SRH, Mandeep SIngh is on strike
0.1Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Mandeep, no run, length ball angling away, wide outside off, left
0.2Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Mandeep, no run, length ball, swing in away, wide outside, Mandeep let it go
0.3Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Mandeep, no run, on good length, comes back in sharply, Mandeep was late on it, hits his pads, touch higher.
0.4Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Mandeep, no run, length ball around off stump, angling in, hits his pad
0.5Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Mandeep,OUT! Caught behind! Good length ball outside off, this one was straight, he reaches for it, fine edge to Nicholas Pooran,
Mitchell Marsh comes in.
0.6Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Marsh, no run
The match is about to get underway. The two umpires have made their way to the middle. SRH players are on the field and in a huddle. DC openers David Warner and Mandeep Singh march to the middle. We are all in readiness for the match to begin.
Teams
Delhi Capitals(Playing XI): David Warner, Mandeep Singh, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Ripal Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Anrich Nortje
Sunrisers Hyderabad(Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran(w), Shashank Singh, Shreyas Gopal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sean Abbott, Kartik Tyagi, Umran Malik
Toss
SRH won the toss and chose to bowl first
Skipper Kane Williamson hasn't really set the stage on fire and SRH's batting in their five wins mainly relied on Abhishek, Aiden Markram (263 in nine games) and Rahul Tripathi (228 in nine games).
The first game in which SRH's bowling and batting came under the pump was against CSK when they conceded 200 plus runs in 20 overs, and then left too much at the end, with Nicholas Pooran scoring consolation runs.
DC's eight points from nine games, with five defeats, show that all is not well in terms of combination as well as performances.