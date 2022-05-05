IPL 2022 | Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live: Warner, Powell and Khaleel help Delhi Capitals beat SRH

After a splendid batting from David Warner and Rovam Powell in the first innings. The SRH never really recovered after that. They missed quite a few tricks with their batting order failing to fire when needed. Khaleel Ahmed and co. with their tight bowling and added pressure helped Delhi Capitals cross the line against Sunrisers Hyderabad.
  • 23:34

    Delhi Capitals won by 21 runs

  • 23:29

    SRH 186/8 after 20 overs

    Kuldeep to bowl, Kartik is on strike.

    19.1Kuldeep to Kartik,OUT! Bowled! Length ball, did not bounce much, he comes down the ground and misses it.

    Bhuvneshwar Kumar comes in next

    19.2Kuldeep to Bhuvi, no run, short and wide, misses a cut

    27 from 5 balls needed

    19.3Kuldeep to Bhuvi,FOUR!! Short ball on leg stump, pulled to long leg

    19.4Kuldeep to Bhuvi, 1 run, Short and wide, hit to long off

    19.5Kuldeep to Shreyas, no run, length ball outside off, goes for a switch hit, misses

    19.6Kuldeep to Shreyas, no run

  • 23:24

    SRH 181/7 after 18 overs

    Marsh to bowl, Shreyas is on strike.

    18.1 Marsh to Gopal,FOUR!! length ball outside off, just over mid off fielder.

    39 needed from 11 balls.

    18.2Marsh to Shreyas,FOUR!! Full outside off, sliced to deep extra cover

    18.3Marsh to Shreyas,1 run, around the wicket, full outside off, jammed to deep mid wicket

    18.4Marsh to Kartik,FOUR!! Full outside off, crunched down the ground.

    30 needed from 8 balls.

    18.5Marsh to Kartik, 2 runs, length ball outside off, slapped to deep extra cover

    18.6Marsh to Kartik, 1 run

  • 23:17

    SRH 165/7 after 18 overs

    Shardul to bowl, Pooran is on strike.

    17.1 Shardul to Pooran,FOUR!! Full and wide, clobbered wide of long off

    17.2Shardul to Pooran, no run, yorker outside off, jammed to long on

    17.3Shardul to Pooran, 2 runs, full toss, wide outside off, mistimed to long off, where Lalit Yadav spills the catch

    17.4Shardul to Pooran,SIX!! Low full toss outside off, he moves to his offside, desposited straight down the ground

    43 from 14 required

    17.5Shardul to Pooran,OUT! Caught! It's fair delivery, goes for a heave and mistimed to Rovam Powell at long on,

    Kartik Tyagiis new batter.

    17.6Shardul to Kartik, no run

  • 23:10

    SRH 153/6 after 17 overs

    Khaleel to bowl, Khaleel to bowl, Pooran is on strike.

    16.1 Khaleel to Pooran, no run, low full toss on leg stump,brushed off his pads

    16.2Khaleel to Pooran, 1 run, yorker on leg stump, flicked to deep square leg.

    50 for Nicholas Pooran, 61 needed from 22 balls.

    16.3Khaleel to Abbott,SIX!! Slower ball, length ball around off, heaved over cow corner

    16.4Khaleel to Abbott, 1 run,OUT! Length ball outside off, slower one, goes for a heave, top edge to backward point who runs back at takes it easily.

    Shreyas Gopal comes in next.

    16.5Khaleel to Gopal, no run, length ball around off stump, angling away, beats the outside edge

    16.6Khaleel to Gopal, no run

  • 23:03

    SRH 146/5 after 16 overs

    Nortje to bowl, Pooran is on strike.

    15.1 Nortje to Pooran, 1 run, full toss wide outside off, pushed to long on

    15.2Nortje to Abbott, 1 run, back of length, pushed to cover

    15.3Nortje to Pooran, wide, Full wide outside off, he reaches for it, Pant appeals, Umpire has given it wide,Pant reviews. Huge gap between bat and ball

    15.3Nortje to Pooran,SIX!! Full toss wide outside off, smashed over deep mid wicket

    15.4Nortje to Pooran, 2 runs, slower, full wide outside off, thick edge flies past short third

    15.5Nortje to Pooran, 1 run

    15.6Nortje to Abbott, no run

  • 22:55

    SRH 134/5 after 15 overs

    Shardul to bowl, Shashank is on strike.

    14.1 Shardul to Shashank, 1 run, short and wide, under edge wide of keeper

    14.2Shardul to Pooran,SIX!! Full-on, middle and leg, goes on one knee and launched over deep mid wicket

    14.3Shardul to Pooran, 4 + wide

    14.3 Shardul to Pooran, 1 run, slower outside off, full and sliced to deep cover

    14.4Shardul toShashank,FOUR!! Yorker on off stump, shuffles to off stump, guided to fine leg

    14.5Shardul toShashank,OUT! Caught! yorker wide outside off, sliced to short third man.

    Sean Abbott is new batter

    14.6Shardul to Abbott, no run

  • 22:48

    SRH 117/4 after 14 overs

    Nortje to bowl, Pooran is on strike.

    13.1 Nortje to Pooran,SIX!! Length ball outside off, whacked it over deep mid wicket

    13.2Nortje to Pooran, 1 run, low full toss wide outside off, sliced to deep cover

    13.3Nortje to Shashank, no run, length ball around off, pushed to mid wicket

    13.4Nortje to Shashank, 1 run, yorker on middle stump, jammed to mid wicket

    13.5Nortje to Pooran, wide

    13.5Nortje to Pooran, wide

    13.5Nortje to Pooran, no run, full toss wide outside off, pushed to cover fielder

    13.6Nortje to Pooran,SIX!! Full outside off, timed it over long off fielder

  • 22:39

    SRH 101/4 after 13 overs

    Khaleel to bowl, Pooran is on strike.

    12.1 Khaleel to Pooran,FOUR!! Low full toss on leg stump, flicked to fine leg

    12.2Khaleel to Pooran, 2 runs, low full toss, on middle stump, hit wide of long on fielder

    12.3Khaleel to Pooran, no run, length ball outside off, swing and a miss

    12.4Khaleel to Pooran, 1 run, length ball outside off, smashed right back at him, hit him on his collar bone.

    12.5Khaleel to Markram,OUT! Caught! Fuller wide outside off, slower one this time, Markram goes for a heave, and Kuldeep takes it at long-off.

    Shashank Singh is the new batter.

    12.6Khaleel to Singh,FOUR!! Full around off stump, timed over umpire's head

  • 22:35

    SRH 90/3 after 12 overs

    Kuldeep to bowl, Pooran is on strike.

    11.1Kuldeep to Pooran, no run, full on stumps, reverse sweep to point

    11.2Kuldeep to Pooran, no run, flat, quick, wide outside off, play and a miss

    11.3Kuldeep to Pooran, 1 run, fired at the stumps, manages to put a bat on it, under edge to short fine leg

    11.4Kuldeep to Markram, no run

    11.5Kuldeep to Markram,SIX! Around the wicket. tossed up on the stumps, deposited over bowler's head

    11.6Kuldeep to Markram,SIX! Short and pulled over deep mid wicket

  • 22:29

    SRH 77/3 after 11 overs

    Marsh to bowl, Pooran is on strike.

    10.1 Marsh to Pooran, 1 run, length ball around off, pulled to deep mid wicket

    10.2Marsh to Markram, wide

    10.2 Marsh toMarkram,no run, length ball around off stump, hits the pads

    10.3 Marsh toMarkram,FOUR!! Full around off stump, whacked over extra cover fielder

    10.4Marsh toMarkram,FOUR! Length ball on middle stump, heaved to deep square leg

    10.5Marsh toMarkram, no run, length ball wide outside off, slapped to cover fielder

    10.6Marsh toMarkram,FOUR!! length ball outside off, smashed over mid off fielder

  • 22:24

    SRH 63/3 after 10 overs

    Kuldeep to bowler, Pooran is on strike.

    9.1 Kuldeep to Pooran, 1 run, floated around off stump, smashed to long on

    9.2Kuldeep to Markram,SIX!! Tossed up on middle and leg, clears the front leg, and smashed over long on

    9.3Kuldeep to Markram, 1 run, tossed up again on leg stump, driven to long off

    9.4Kuldeep to Pooran, no run, flat, quick, slashes and miss

    9.5Kuldeep to Pooran,SIX! Tossed up outside off, lofted over extra cover

    9.6Kuldeep to Pooran, 1 run

  • 22:16

    SRH 48/3 after 9 overs

    Marsh to bowl, Markram is on strike.

    8.1 Marsh to Markram, 1 run, length ball outside off, punched to deep cover

    8.2Marsh to Pooran,no run length, ball shaping in, he looks to flick it, and hits the pads, Umpire has given it out, Nicky P reviews it straightway., missing leg stump

    8.3Marsh to Pooran, no run, length ball outside off, pushed to cover

    8.4Marsh to Pooran, 1 run, length ball around off, goes for a slash, under edge to cover

    8.5Marsh to Markram,no run

    8.6Marsh to Markram, 2 runs

  • 22:11

    SRH 44/3 after 8 overs

    Kuldeep to bowl, Markram is on strike.

    Nicholas Pooran is out in the middle

    7.1 Kuldeep to Markram, no run, fuller outside off,quicker one, goes for a wild swing and misses it

    7.2Kuldeep toMarkram,FOUR!! Fuller outside off, wrong'un, thick edge wide of first slip.

    7.3Kuldeep toMarkram, 1 run, short around off, slashed to deep cover

    7.4Kuldeep to Pooran, 1 run, length ball around off stump, punched to long off

    7.5Kuldeep toMarkram, 1 run, length ball on the stumps, punched to long on

    7.6Kuldeep to Pooran, no run

  • 22:06

    SRH 37/3 after 7 overs

    Marsh to bowl, Rahul is on strike.

    6.1 Marsh to Rahul, no run, full on middle,driven to mid off

    6.2Marsh to Rahul, 1 run, full outside off, driven to cover

    6.3Marsh to Markram,1 run, length ball, around off shaping away, slapped to deep cover

    6.4Marsh to Rahul. no run, length ball on middle and leg, hits the pad

    6.5Marsh to Rahul, no run, length ball around off stump, comes down and beats the outside edge

    6.6Marsh to Rahul,OUT! Caught!Short ball on middle and leg, flicked to deep square leg

  • 22:01

    SRH 35/2 after 6 overs

    Shardul to bowl, Rahul is on strike.

    5.1 Shardul to Rahul, 1 run, length ball around off, punched to cover

    5.2Shardul to Markram, no run, Short and wide, cut to cover, no timing on this one

    5.3Shardul to Markram, 1 run, length ball around off stump, cut away to deep point

    5.4Shardul to Rahul,FOUR!! Short and wide, comes down and slashed over short third man

    5.5Shardul to Rahul,FOUR!! Full this time around off stump, lofted over mid off fielder.

    5.6Shardul to Rahul, 1 run

  • 21:56

    SRH 24/2 after 5 overs

    Nortje to bowl, Rahul is on strike.

    4.1 Nortje to Rahul, 1 run, length ball on off and middle, pushed to point

    4.2Nortje to Kane,OUT! Caught behind! Slower one this time, around off stump, Rahul looks to nudge it and edges it to Pant

    Aiden Markram is new batter.

    4.3Nortje to Markram, no run, short and wide outside off, play and a miss

    4.4Nortje to Markram, no run, length ball outside off, cut to cover

    4.5Nortje to Markram, no run

    4.6Nortje to Markram, no run

  • 21:49

    SRH 23/1 after 4 overs

    Khaleel to bowl, Rahul is on strike.

    3.1 Khaleel to Rahul, no run, length ball on off stump, goes for a pull, hits his on his groin region

    3.2Khaleel to Rahul, no run, full, outside off, shaping away, steps down the track and misses

    3.3Khaleel to Rahul,SIX!! touch short on middle and leg, clobbered over deep square leg

    3.4Khaleel to Rahul. no run, Fuller outside off, play and a miss.

    3.5Khaleel to Rahul, 1 run, slower ball outside off nudged to third man

    3.6Khaleel to Kane, no run

  • 21:44

    SRH 16/1 after 3 overs

    Nortje to bowl, Rahul is on strike.

    2.1 Nortje to Rahul, 1 run, back of length on off stump, guided to third man

    2.2Nortje to Kane, no run, short and wide, shaping away, swing and a miss

    2.3Nortje to Kane,FOUR!! Short outside off, looks to pull, bottom edge races to deep square leg

    2.4Nortje to Kane, no run, length ball wide outside off, play and a miss

    2.5Nortje to Kane, 1 run, length ball on his pads, tucked wide of short fine leg

    2.6Nortje to Rahul, 1 run

  • 21:38

    SRH 9/1 after 2 overs

    Khaleel to bowl, Sharma is on strike.

    1.1 Khaleel to Sharma, no run, full and wide outside off stump, driven back to bowler.

    1.2Khaleel to Sharma,FOUR!! Length ball wide outside off, lofted over cover fielder

    1.3Khaleel to Sharma,OUT! Fuller length angling in, goes for an expansive flick and hit it straight to Kuldeep Yadav at short fine leg.

    Rahul Tripathi is the new batter.

    1.4Khaleel to Rahul. 1 run, back of length around off stump, angling away, pushed to third

    1.5Khaleel to Kane, no run, Fuller around off, shaping away from him, shoulders his arm.

    1.6Khaleel to Kane, no run

  • 21:28

    SRH 4/0 after 1 over

    Shardul to bowl, Abhishek Sharma is on strike.

    0.1Shardul to Sharma, no run, length ball on off punched to mid off

    0.2Shardul to Sharma,wide

    0.2Shardul to Sharma, 2 runs, length ball around off pushed wide off mid off

    0.3Shardul to Sharma,1 run, length ball on his pads, tucked to deep square leg

    0.4Shardul to Kane,no run, Fuller angling away, around off, driven to mid off

    0.5Shardul to Kane, no run, Fuller outside off driven to cover fielder

    0.6Shardul to Kane, no run

  • 21:27

    The match is about to get underway. The two umpires have made their way to the middle. DC players are on the field and in a huddle. SRH openers Kane Williamson and Abhishek Sharma march to the middle. We are all in readiness for the match to begin.

  • 21:13

    DC 207/3 after 20 overs

    Umran to bowl, Powell is on strike.

    19.1 Umran to Powell,SIX!! Full around off stump, whacked over long off.

    50 for Rovam Powell from 30 balls.

    19.2Umran to Powell, no run, short and wide, swings hard and misses

    19.3Umran to Powell,FOUR!! Short again outside off, sliced over short third.

    Warner is on 92 at the other end.

    19.4Umran to Powell,FOUR!! 157 KMPHFull around off stump, clobbered wide of mid off

    19.5Umran to Powell,FOUR!!155KMPH Full outside off, this time squeezed over extra cover

    19.6Umran to Powell, 1 bye

  • 21:08

    DC 188/3 after 19 overs

    Bhuvneshwar to bowl, Warner is on strike.

    18.1 Bhuvneshwar to Warner,FOUR!! Yorker outside leg stump, goes for a switch hit, quickly changes it, and squeezes it to fine leg

    18.2Bhuvneshwar to Warner, 1 run, Yorker on leg stump, steps dowm and clipped to deep mid wicket

    18.3Bhuvneshwar to Powell, 1 run, Yorker wide outside off, under edge to short fine leg

    18.4Bhuvneshwar to Warner,FOUR!! Length ball, slower one on leg stump, moves away and pumps it straight down the ground

    18.5Bhuvneshwar to Warner,FOUR!! Low full toss on middle stump, worked it to the onside and in bewteen deep square leg and mid wicket fielder

    100 runs partnership between them

    18.6Bhuvneshwar to Warner, no run

  • 21:03

    DC 174/3 after 18 overs

    Kartik to bowl, Powell is on strike.

    17.1 Kartik to Powell, no run, full on the stumps, jammed to long on fielder, ball falls just short of fielder

    17.2Kartik to Warner, no run, touch fuller around off stump, swing and a miss

    17.3Kartik to Warner, wide

    17.3Kartik to Warner, no run, yorker wide outside off, fails to connect it.

    17.4Kartik to Warner, 1 run, yorker outside off, jammed to long on

    17.5Kartik to Powell,SIX! That's why he sent Warner back on the previous ball, full outside off, swings and hits it just past long on fielder.

    17.6Kartik to Powell,no run

  • 20:56

    DC 165/3 after 17 overs

    Abbott to bowl, Powell is on strike.

    16.1 Abbott to Powell, no run, length ball outside off stump, heave and a miss

    16.2Abbott toPowell. wide

    16.2Abbott to Powell, SIX!! Length ball wide outside off, he was looking to do it from past two balls, this time he connects and holed over long on.

    16.3Abbott to Powell,SIX!! Short wide outside off, fetched it and clobbered it over deep mid wicket

    16.4Abbott to Powell, 1 run, Yorker outside off, jammed to long on

    16.5Abbott to Warner,FOUR!! Fuller around off stump, bludgeoned just over bowler's head. Abbott saved by a whisker

    16.6Abbott to Warner, no run

  • 20:48

    DC 147/3 after 16 overs

    Bhuvneshwar to bowl, Warner is on strike.

    15.1 Bhuvneshwar to Warner, 1 run, length ball outside off, slashed to deep cover

    15.2Bhuvneshwar to Powell, no run, Yorker on middle and off stump, defended back to bowler

    15.3Bhuvneshwar to Powell, 2 runs, Short outside off stump, whacked to deep mid wicker

    15.4Bhuvneshwar to Powell,SIX!! Short wide outside off, hooked over fine leg

    15.5Bhuvneshwar to Powell, 1 run

    15.6Bhuvneshwar to Warner, no run

  • 20:44

    DC 137/3 after 15 overs

    Umran to bowl, Powell is on strike.

    14.1 Umran to Powell, no run, fuller around off stump, pumped straight to Kane Williamson at mid off, dropped

    14.2Umran to Powell, no run, Short around off stump, withdraws from pull

    14.3Umran to Powell, 1 run, Fuller outside off, jammed to long on

    14.4Umran to Warner, no run, Fuller around off stump, pushed to point fielder

    14.5Umran to Warner, no run, yorker on leg stump, brushed his pads

    14.6Umran to Warner, 1 run

  • 20:38

    DC 135/3 after 14 overs

    Abbott to bowl,Powell is on strike.

    13.1 Abbott to Powell, 1 run, touch fuller on leg stump, clipped to deep mid wicket

    13.2Abbott to Warner, 2 runs, length ball wide outside off, slapped down the ground

    13.3Abbott to Warner, 1 run, slower one, length ball outside off, under edge to point

    13.4Abbott to Powell, 2 runs, short ball on the stumps, goes for a pull, top edge to fine leg

    13.5Abbott to Powell, 1 run

    13.6Abbott to Warner, wide

    1.3 Abbott to Warner,FOUR!! Full and wide outside off, crunched through extra cover

  • 20:33

    DC 123/3 after 13 overs

    Kartik to bowl, Powell is on strike.

    12.1 Kartik to Powell, 1 run, length ball outside off, nudged to third

    12.2Kartik to Warner, no run, short ball on off stump, ducks under it

    12.3Kartik to Warner, 2 runs, back of length around leg stump, nudged to fine leg, misfield allows the second run

    12.4Kartik to Warner, 1 run, Fuller outside off, pushed to deep point

    12.5Kartik to Powell, 1 run, length ball around off stump, pulled infront to long on

    12.6Kartik to Warner,SIX!! Length ball on leg stump, flicked over short fine leg

  • 20:27

    DC 112/3 after 12 overs

    Umran to bowl, Warner is on strike.

    11.1 Umran to Warner,FOUR!! around the wicket, short ball outside off, pulled to cow corner.

    50 for David Warner.

    11.2Umran to Warner,over the stumps 154.8 KMPH!!no run, yorker on middle and off jammed to mid off

    11.3Umran to Warner, wide

    11.3 Umran to Warner, 3runs, Full and wide outside off, squeezed wide of deep point fielder

    11.4 Umran to Powell, no run, length ball around off stump, pushed to point

    11.5 Umran to Powell, 2 runs, length ball on middle stump, clipped to deep mid wicket

    11.6 Umran to Powell, 1 run

  • 20:23

    DC 101/3 after 11 overs

    Shreyas Gopal to bowl, Powell is on strike.

    10.1 Shreyas Gopal to Powell, no run, length ball floated outside off,wrong'un, goes for a heave misses

    10.2Shreyas Gopal to Powell, 1 run, full outside off, pushed to cover

    10.3Shreyas Gopal to Warner, 1 run,length ball on leg stump, clipped to deep mid wicket

    10.4Shreyas Gopal to Powell. 1 run, back of length around off stump, wrong'un, pushed to long on

    10.5Shreyas Gopal to Warner, 1 run, full on middle, flicked to long on

    10.6Shreyas Gopal to Powell,SIX!! Tossed up, wide outside off, tonked over long off

  • 20:18

    DC 91/3 after 10 overs

    Kartik to bowl, Warner is on strike.

    9.1 Kartik toWarner, no run, length ball around off stump, angling away, beats the outside edge

    9.2Kartik to Warner, norun, back of length around off stump, pulled to deep square

    Rovam Powell comes in next.

    9.3Kartik to Warner,FOUR!! Short ball on the stumps, pulled to cow corner

    9.4Kartik to Warner, 1 run, length ball on the stumps, clipped to deep sqaure leg

    9.5Kartik to Powell, no run, Full and wide outside, left alone

    9.6Kartik to Powell, 1 run

  • 20:10

    DC 85/3 after 9 overs

    Shreyas Gopal to bowl. Warner is on strike.

    8.1Shreyas Gopal to Warner, 1 run, flat, around leg stump, clipped to long on

    8.2Shreyas Gopal to Pant,SIX!! Floated on leg stump, slog swept over deep square leg

    8.3Shreyas Gopal to Pant,SIX!! Tossed up around off stump, steps down and hammered over bowler's head this time.

    8.4Shreyas Gopal to Pant,SIX!! Three in three!! Tossed up around off. wrong'un, steps down this time over long off.

    8.5Shreyas Gopal to Pant,FOUR!! Flat, short and wide outside off, slashed to deep cover, misfielded by the fielder

    8.6Shreyas Gopal to Pant,OUT! Full toss outside off, again goes for a heave, drags it on to middle stumps

  • 20:06

    DC 62/2 after 8 overs

    Markram to bowl, Warner is on strike.

    7.1 Markram to Warner, 1 run, Floated around off stump, fuller and punched to long on

    7.2Markram to Pant, 1 run, length ball around middle and leg, steps down and driven to long on

    7.3Markram to Warner, 1 run, Short around off stump, pulled wide of long on

    7.4Markram to Pant, 1 run, Full around leg stump, heaved to long on

    7.5Markram to Warner,SIX!! Flighted outside off, goes on one knee and goes downtown over long on

    7.6Markram to Warner, 1 run

  • 20:02

    DC 51/2 after 7 overs

    Shreyas Gopal to bowl, Warner is on strike.

    6.1 Shreyas Gopal to Warner, no run, floated outside leg stump, deflected off the pad

    6.2Shreyas Gopal to Warner, 1 run, length ball on leg stump, worked to the on side

    6.3Shreyas Gopal to Pant, no run, Full outside leg stump, swept to short fine

    6.4Shreyas Gopal to Pant, no run, Floated around off stump, cut to point

    6.5Shreyas Gopal to Pant, no run, Short around off, slapped to cover fielder

    6.6Shreyas Gopal to Pant, no run

  • 19:57

    DC 50/2 after 6 overs

    Kartik to bowl, Pant is on strike.

    5.1Kartik to Pant, no run, length ball on off stump, cuts Pant in half.

    5.2Kartik to Pant, no run, Full outside off, goes for an expansive cover drive, misses

    5.3Kartik to Pant, 1 run, back of length on leg stump, tucked to square leg,no ball

    5.3 Kartik to Warner, FREE HIT - FOUR!! Full toss wide outside off, shuffles and sliced over cover-point.

    5.4Kartik to Warner,FOUR!! Full outside off, slapped infront of mid off fielder.

    5.5Kartik to Warner, 1 run, length ball around off stump, pushed to deep backward point

    5.6Kartik to Pant, no run

  • 19:49

    DC 39/2 after 5 overs

    Abbott to bowl, Marsh is on strike.

    4.1 Abbott to Marsh,FOUR!! tocuh short around off stump, punched through extra cover

    4.2Abbott to Marsh,OUT! Caught and bowledChange of pace, good length outside off, chipped back to Abbott.

    Rishabh Pant is the new batter.

    4.3Abbott to Pant, 1 run, length ball around off stump, pushed to short cover.

    4.4Abbott to Warner, wide

    4.4Abbott to Warner, no run, fuller on stumps, pushed to mid on

    4.5Abbott to Warner, no run, back of length on off stump, punched to mid wicket

    4.6Abbott to Warner, no run

  • 19:43

    DC 33/1 after 4 overs

    Umranto bowl, Warner is on strike.

    3.1 Umranto Warner, 4 + wide

    3.1Umranto Warner, 1 run, back of a length around off stump, pulled to deep square leg

    3.2Umranto Marsh, 1 run, Short ball wide outside off, went for a pull, the ball hits the toe end and flies wide of cover

    3.3Umranto Warner,FOUR!! touch short around off stump pulled from the back front in front of deep mid-wicket

    3.4Umranto Warner,FOUR!! Fuller around off stump, punched wide of mid off fielder

    3.5Umranto Warner, no run, length ball on the stumps, defended on the backfoot

    3.6Umranto Warner,SIX!! Short on leg stump, pulled to deep backward square

  • 19:39

    DC 12/1 after 3 overs

    Bhuvneshwar to bowl, Warner is on strike.

    2.1Bhuvneshwar to Warner, no run, length ball around off stump, angling away from him, he shoulder his arm.

    2.2Bhuvneshwar to Warner, no run, length ball on the off stump, hint of out swing, beats the outside edge

    2.3Bhuvneshwar to Warner, no run, length ball around middle and leg, angling in, hits the pad

    2.4Bhuvneshwar to Warner, no run, length ball around off stump, left alone this time again

    2.5Bhuvneshwar to Warner, no run, full on middle and leg, pushed to mid on

    2.6Bhuvneshwar to Warner, 1 run

  • 19:35

    DC 11/1 after 2 overs

    Abbott to bowl, Warner is on strike.

    1.1 Abbott to Warner,FOUR!! Full wide outside off stump, he slapped it just wide of short cover. He was lucky there.

    1.2Abbott to Warner, 1 run, full outside off, driven wide of mid off

    1.3Abbott to Marsh,FOUR!! Touch short around off stump, pulled infront of square leg, comes from the bottom half of his bat.

    1.4Abbott to Marsh, 1 run, Fuller on middle and leg, clipped to mid off

    1.5Abbott to Warner, 1 run, length ball outside leg stump, flicked to deep backward square leg

    1.6Abbott to Marsh, no run

  • 19:29

    DC 0/1 after 1 over

    Bhuvneshwar Kumar to start for SRH, Mandeep SIngh is on strike

    0.1Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Mandeep, no run, length ball angling away, wide outside off, left

    0.2Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Mandeep, no run, length ball, swing in away, wide outside, Mandeep let it go

    0.3Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Mandeep, no run, on good length, comes back in sharply, Mandeep was late on it, hits his pads, touch higher.

    0.4Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Mandeep, no run, length ball around off stump, angling in, hits his pad

    0.5Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Mandeep,OUT! Caught behind! Good length ball outside off, this one was straight, he reaches for it, fine edge to Nicholas Pooran,

    Mitchell Marsh comes in.

    0.6Bhuvneshwar Kumar to Marsh, no run

  • 19:23

    The match is about to get underway. The two umpires have made their way to the middle. SRH players are on the field and in a huddle. DC openers David Warner and Mandeep Singh march to the middle. We are all in readiness for the match to begin.

  • 19:07

    Teams

    Delhi Capitals(Playing XI): David Warner, Mandeep Singh, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Ripal Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Anrich Nortje

    Sunrisers Hyderabad(Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran(w), Shashank Singh, Shreyas Gopal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sean Abbott, Kartik Tyagi, Umran Malik

  • 19:00

    Toss

    SRH won the toss and chose to bowl first

  • 16:21

    Skipper Kane Williamson hasn't really set the stage on fire and SRH's batting in their five wins mainly relied on Abhishek, Aiden Markram (263 in nine games) and Rahul Tripathi (228 in nine games).

  • 16:21

    The first game in which SRH's bowling and batting came under the pump was against CSK when they conceded 200 plus runs in 20 overs, and then left too much at the end, with Nicholas Pooran scoring consolation runs.

  • 16:20

    DC's eight points from nine games, with five defeats, show that all is not well in terms of combination as well as performances.