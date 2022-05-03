IPL 2022 | Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings Live: A sensational fielding effort from Rishi Dhawan gets Gill's wicket

Gujarat Titans, who have been remarkable in bouncing back from adverse situations, would look to seal a spot in the Play-offs when they clash with inconsistent Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL) in Mumbai on Tuesday. Stay tuned for live updates.
GT 42/2 after 6 overs
Arshdeep to bowl, Sai is on strike.
5.1 Arshdeep to Sai, 1 run, back of length around off stump, dabbed wide of point
5.2Arshdeep to Pandya, wide
5.2 Arshdeep to Pandya, no run, length ball around off and middle, punched to cover
5.3Arshdeep to Pandya, no run, length ball angling away from off stump, punched to cover
5.4Arshdeep to Pandya, no run, fuller length this time, angling away, driven to cover
5.5Arshdeep to Pandya, 1 run, length ball around middle and off stump, tapped to point
5.6Arshdeep to Sai, 1 run
GT 38/2 after 5 overs
Sandeep to bowl, Sai is on strike.
4.1Sandeep to Sai, no run, length ball around off stump, thick edge falls short of slip.
4.2Sandeep to Sai. wide
4.2Sandeep to Sai,no run, length ball around off stump, driven to cover fielder
4.3Sandeep to Sai, no run, length ball outside off, tapped wide of point
4.4Sandeep to Sai,2 runs, length ball cut wide of point
4.5Sandeep to Sai,1 run, length ball tapped to cover
4.6Sandeep to Pandya, no run
GT 34/2 after 4 overs
Rabada to bowl, Saha is on strike.
3.1Rabada to Saha, no run, length ball on middle stump,goes for a pull, hits the thigh pad
3.2Rabada to Saha, Four leg byes, full toss hits his thigh pads, defleted to fine leg
3.3Rabada to Saha, 2 runs, fuller outside off, lofted over backward point fielder
3.4Rabada to Saha,SIX!! Length ball around off stump, lofted on drive over long on
3.5Rabada to Saha,OUT! Fuller length this time around off stump, goes for a lofted drive over mid off, mistimd and taken just outside thirty yard at mid off by Mayank Agarwal.
Hardik Pandya comes in next
3.6Rabada to Pandya, no run
GT 21/1 after 3 overs
Sandeep to bowl. Gill is on strike.
2.1Sandeep to Gill,OUT! Run out! length ball around off, pushed to cover and runs, direct hit at non-striker's end and he's well short of the crease.
Sai Sudarshan is the new batter.
2.2Sandeep to Saha,FOUR!! Fuller this time around off, punched over bowler's head
2.3Sandeep to Saha, no run, length ball outside off, pushed to backward point
2.4Sandeep to Saha, norun., length ball around off stump, pushed to mid off
2.5Sandeep to Saha, no run,length ball on middle and off, pushed to mid wicket
2.6Sandeep to Saha, 1 run
GT17/0 after 2 overs
Rabada to bowl, Gill is on strike.
1.1Rabada to Gill, no run, length ball around off and midd;e stump, tapped to cover
1.2Rabada to Gill.FOUR!! Length ball on stumps, flicked to long leg
1.3Rabada to Gill,FOUR!! Length ball around off stump, under edge runs past wide of short fine leg
1.4Rabada to Gill, no run, fuller this time, around off, charges down, swing and a miss
1.5Rabada to Gill, 1 run, length ball around off, pushed to mid off
1.6Rabada to Saha,FOUR!! Length ball on off stump, punched wide of mid on fielder
GT 4/0 after 1 over
Sandeep Sharma to start for PBKS, Saha is on strike.
0.1Sandeep Sharma to Saha, no run, full outside off, left alone
0.2Sandeep Sharma to Saha,FOUR!! Full length,outside off, driven through cover.
0.3Sandeep Sharma to Saha, no run, length ball around off stump, tapped on the square
0.4Sandeep Sharma to Saha, no run, back of length outside off, punched to cover
0.5Sandeep Sharma to Saha, no run, length ball outside off, dabbed to point
0.6Sandeep Sharma to Saha, no run
The match is about to get underway. The two umpires have made their way to the middle. PPBKSplayers are on the field and in a huddle. GT openers Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha march to the middle. We are all in readiness for the match to begin.
Teams
Punjab Kings(Playing XI): Mayank Agarwal(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Sandeep Sharma
Gujarat Titans(Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Pradeep Sangwan, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami
Toss
GT won the toss and chose to bat first
Punjabwould hope to be on the right side of the result and that the game doesn't go deep. They are in the middle of another inconsistent campaign and with five losses in nine games and are running out of time.
Whether it is Rahul Tewatia, David Miller, Rashid Khan or skipper Hardik Pandya -- they all have produced match-winning efforts during the course of the tournament. If one has failed, the other has risen to the occasion.
Gujarat, theIPLdebutants, are clearly the team to beat in the competition having won eight out of nine games. A sixth consecutive win will make them the first side to enter the play-offs.