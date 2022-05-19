IPL 2022 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans Highlights: RCB beat GT by 8 wickets to stay alive in play-off race

A match that had a shade of vintage attached to it with the way RCB played. Though the start was tricky with both batters Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli surviving few early chances. They soon got over it and smashed bowlers around the ground and ran their hearts out. In the end, Glenn 'Big show' Maxwell hammered the bowlers to chase 170 under 19 overs.
RCB 170/2 after 18.4 overs
Maxwell is on strike,Ferguson to bowl.
11 needed from 12
18.1 Ferguson to Maxwell,FOUR! Full ball outside off, smashes it over his head
7 needed.
18.2Ferguson toMaxwell, no run, short ball around off, swing and a miss
18.3Ferguson toMaxwell,FOUR!! Back of a length on off, goes under it and upper cuts it over short third
It's coming for RCB!
18.4Ferguson toMaxwell,FOUR! Maxwell does it, Short ball outside off swivels and top edges it over keeper
RCB 158/2 after 18 overs
Maxwell is on strike,Yash to bowl.
17.1 Yash to Maxwell, 2 run, slower ball on a good length nudges it to the onside
17.2Yash to Maxwell, no run
19 needed from 16
17.3Yash toMaxwell, wide
17.3 Yash toMaxwell, FOUR!! Slower ball wide outside off on a good length slaps it to deep extra cover
17.4Yash toMaxwell, 1 run, slower yorker, jammed out to the onside
17.5Yash to DK, 1 run, slower ball back of a length outside off, slashes to deep point
17.6Yash toMaxwell, 1 run
RCB 148/2 after 17 overs
Maxwell is on strike, Rashid is to bowl
16.1Rashid to Maxwell, 1 run
16.2Rashid to Virat,SIX!! Floated on off, smashes it over long-on on the up
16.3Rashid to Virat, no run, length ball on off, comes down and pushed to midwicket
23 needed from 21
16.4Rashid to Virat,OUT! Stumped! Comes down the track, Rashid drags it down, bowls a quicker one, looks to swing at it, misses, and Wade does the rest.
Here is DK
16.5Rashid to DK, 1 run
16.6Rashid to Maxwell, 1 run
RCB 139/1 after 16 overs
Virat is on strike,Hardik to bowl.
15.1 Hardik to Virat, 1 run, length ball on off, nudged to long-on
15.2Hardik to Maxwell,SIX!! Fuller ball makes room and smacks it just over long-on
15.3Hardik toMaxwell,FOUR!! Length ball on middle, swivels and whips it to deep backward square
37 needed from 27
15.4Hardik toMaxwell, no run, back of a length around legs, swing and a miss
15.5Hardik toMaxwell,SIX!! Big show lightening up the stage! Length ball on middle stump, reverse laps it over short third
15.6Hardik toMaxwell, 1 run
RCB 121/1 after 15 overs
Faf is on strike, Rashid to bowl.
56 needed from 36
14.1Rashid to Faf, 1 run, full on off, squeezed to the offside
14.2Rashid to Virat, 1 run, fuller on off, outside edge to short third
14.3Rashid to Faf,OUT! Caught! Fuller, fired on the off stump,swings at it., gets a top edge and Pandya runs back to cover and takes it easily.
Here's Maxwell.
14.4Rashid to Maxwell, 4 byes, that was floated on middle, wrong'un heaves at it, balls nicks the leg stump,and runs past keeper
14.5Rashid to Maxwell, 1 run, length ball outside off, pushed to legside
14.6Rashid toVirat, 1 run
RCB 113/0 after 14 overs
Virat is on strike, Yash to bowl
13.1 Yash to Virat, 1 run, slower ball angling across outside off, pushed to deep point
13.2Yash to Faf, no run, Length ball around off slapped to extra cover
13.3Yash to Faf, 1 run, slower ball on a good length on the stumps nudged just wide of bowler
13.4Yash toVirat, FOUR!! Full, wide outside off, sliced over short third
13.5Yash toVirat, 1 run
13.6Yash to Faf, 1 run
RCB 105/0 after 13 overs
Virat is on strike, Sai to bowl
12.1 Sai to Virat, no run, length ball around off, punched to short cover
12.2Sai to Virat, no run, fuller on middle, punched back
12.3Sai to Virat, no run, back of a length outside off, punched to cover
67 needed
12.4Sai toVirat, 1 run, Flighted outside off drives it to long-off
12.5Sai to Faf, 1 run
12.6Sai toVirat, 1 run
RCB 102/0 after 12 overs
Virat is on strike, Ferguson to bowl.
11.1 Ferguson to Virat, 1 run, length ball outside off, drives it to mid-off
11.2Ferguson to Faf, 2 runs, back of a length outside off, slashes it to deep extra cover
11.3Ferguson to Faf, 1 run, slower ball back of a length on his hips steered to fine leg
11.4Ferguson to Virat, 1 run, slower ball touch fuller around off, smacks it to deep point
11.5Ferguson to Faf,FOUR!! Length ball on off, makes room and slaps it wide of long-on
11.6Ferguson to Faf, no run
RCB 93/0 after 11 overs
Faf is on strike,Sai Kishore to bowl.
10.1 Sai Kishore to Faf, 1 run
10.2Sai Kishore to Virat, no run, floated on middle,slow and defended
10.3Sai Kishore toVirat, 1 run, length ball around off, pushed wide of the bowler
10.4Sai Kishore to Faf, 1 run, fuller around off, jammed out to long off
10.5Sai Kishore toVirat, 1 run, fuller on middle lunges forward and pushed to cover
10.6Sai Kishore to Faf, 2 runs
RCB 86/0 after 10 overs
Virat is on strike,Rashid to bowl.
9.1 Rashid to Virat,SIX! Fuller on leg stump, Kohli flicks it over long-on
50 for Virat Kohli.
9.2Rashid to Virat, 1 run, length ball on middle, pushed to long-on
9.3Rashid to Faf, 1 run
9.4Rashid to Virat, 1 run, length ball on pads, worked to the on side
9.5Rashid to Faf, no run
9.6Rashid to Faf,1 run
RCB 77/0 after 9 overs
Virat is on strike, Sai Kishore tobowl.
8.1 Sai Kishore to Virat, 1 run, length ball on off, punched to long-off
8.2Sai Kishore to Faf, 2 runs, Floated around off, pushed wide of long-off
8.3Sai Kishore to Faf, no run, length ball around off, pushed to point
8.4Sai Kishore to Faf, 1 run, length ball on middle, pushed wide of point
8.5Sai Kishore to Virat, no run, Floated on middle and off, lunges forward and spins past him and beats the bat
8.6Sai Kishore to Virat, 1 run
RCB 72/0 after 8 overs
Virat is on strike, Yashto bowl.
7.1Yashto Virat,FOUR! Backs away to make room, short ball outside off, crunches it through extra cover
7.2Yashto Virat, 1 run, length ball outside off, punched to mid-off
7.3Yashto Faf, 1 run, length ball around leg, jabbed to deep square leg
7.4YashtoVirat, 1 run, fuller around off, driven to mid-off
7.5Yashto Faf,FOUR! Full and wide outside off, slices it over short third
7.6Yashto Faf, no run
RCB 61/0 after 7 overs
Faf is on strike,Sai Kishore to bowl.
6.1 Sai Kishore to Faf, 1 run,fuller on middle. pushed to long-on
6.2Sai Kishore to Virat, no run, length ball on off, lunges forward and pushed to cover
6.3Sai Kishore to Virat, 1 run, floated on middle, lunges forwad and tucked to square leg
6.4Sai Kishore to Faf, 1 run, length ball on legs, tucked to the onside
6.5Sai Kishore to Virat, 1 run
6.6Sai Kishore to Faf, 2 runs
RCB 55/0 after 6 overs
Virat is on strike,Yash to bowl.
5.1 Yash to Virat, no run, length ball around off steered to point
5.2Yash to Virat, no run, length ball on middle, fended off the front foot
5.3Yash to Virat,FOUR!! Length ball outside off, whacks it over mid-on for four
5.4Yash to Virat, no run, length ball on his pads, pushed to mid-on
5.5Yash toVirat, 1 run, slower ball on a length around leg stump, nudges itto the on side
5.6Yash to Faf, 1 run
RCB 49/0 after 5 overs
Virat is on strike,Rashid to bowl
4.1 Rashid to Virat, 2 runs, Fuller on pads, flicked to deep square leg
4.2Rashid to Virat, 1 run, floated on middle, pushed to long on
4.3Rashid to Faf, 1 run, length ball on off, pushed to the on side
4.4Rashid to Virat,FOUR!! Full-on middle, creams it over the Rashid's head
4.5Rashid to Virat, 1 run, length ball on legs, pushed to long-on
4.6Rashid to Faf, no run
RCB 40/0 after 4 overs
Virat is on strike, Hardik to bowl.
3.1Hardik to Virat, no run, back of a length around off, steered to short third
3.2Hardik to Virat,FOUR!! Slower ball on good length outside off, slashes at it, inside edge runs past keeeper
3.3Hardik to Virat,FOUR!! Backs away, follows him on length flicks it to deep square leg, Rashid drops it and balls races to the boundary.
3.4Hardik to Virat, no run, back of a length around off, pushes to point
3.5Hardik to Virat, wide
3.5Hardik to Virat, 1 run, back of a length on the stumps. worked to the onside
3.6Hardik to Faf,FOUR!! Fuller on the off stump whacks it to the leg side
RCB 26/0 after 3 overs
Virat is on strike, Shami to bowl.
2.1Shami to Virat, no run, length ball on off, pushed to point
2.2Shami to Virat,FOUR!! Length ball on off stump, crunches it just over Shami's head.
2.3Shami to Virat, 4 + wide
2.3Shami to Virat, no run, back of a length outside off, pokes at it, beaten
2.4Shami to Virat,FOUR!! Fuller outside off, plays inside out over cover
2.5Shami to Virat, 1 run, length ball on stumps, pushed to mid-on
2.6Shami to Faf,FOUR!! length ball around off, inside edge past the stumps
RCB 8/0 after 2 overs
Virat is on strike, Hardik to bowl.
1.1Hardik to Virat, 1 run, length ball outside off, shaping away, pushed to third
1.2Hardik to Faf, no run, fuller around off, driven to mid-off
1.3Hardik to Faf, 1 run, length ball on off stump, punched wide of mid-on
1.4Hardik to Virat, no run, length ball outside off driven to cover on the up
1.5Hardik to Virat, 1 run, back of a length around off, steered to third
1.6Hardik to Faf, no run
RCB 5/0 after 1 over
Mohammad Shami is to start for GT, and Virat Kohli is on strike.
0.1Shami to Virat, 1 run, length ball around off, pushed to extra cover
0.2Shami to Faf, no run, fuller down the leg, flicks the pads to Wade
0.3Shami to Faf, no run, fuller around off, pushed it to cover
0.4Shami to Faf, no run, back of a length on middle and leg, pushed to point
0.5Shami to Faf,FOUR!! Length ball around off, crunches it wide of cover and point
0.6Shami to Faf, no run
The match is about to get underway. The two umpires have made their way to the middle. GT players are on the field and in a huddle. RCB openers Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis march to the middle. We are all in readiness for the match to begin.
GT 168/5 after 20 overs
Hardik is on strike, Hazlewood to bowl.
19.1Hazlewood to Hardik,SIX!! 98 meter strike, back of a length around off stump, clears the front league and whacks it over deep square leg
19.2Hazlewood to Hardik, 2 runs, back of a length on the middle stump, miscues pull to mid-on
19.3Hazlewood to Hardik, 1 run, yorker outside off, jammed out extra cover
19.4Hazlewood to Rashid,SIX!! Length ball angling in on leg stump and pumps it over deep backward square
19.5Hazlewood to Rashid, 1 run, slower ball outside off, smacks it to short third
19.6Hazlewood to Hardik, 1 run
GT 151/5 after 19 overs
Hardik is on strike, Kaul to bowl.
18.1Kaul to Hardik, 1 run,
18.2Kaul to Rashid,FOUR!! Length ball wide outside off, smashes it down the ground
18.3Kaul to Rashid, 1 run, Yorker outside off, jammed out to long-on
18.4Kaul to Hardik,FOUR!! Banged in short on off stump, pulls it, and top edges it over keeper
18.5Kaul to Hardik, 1 run, yorker on the off stump, jammed out to square leg
50 for Hardik Pandya.
18.6Kaul to Rashid,SIX!! Slower ball fuller outside off, smashes it down the ground
GT 134/5 after 18 overs
Hardik is on strike,Hazlewood to bowl.
17.1 Hazlewood to Hardik,FOUR!! Short ball on off stump, rushes him and takes the edge and flies over keeper
17.2Hazlewood to Hardik, 1 leg bye
17.3Hazlewood to Tewatia,OUT! Caught behind!Length ball outside off, looks to whack it, ball takes the under edge and DK completes it.
In walks Rashid.
17.4Hazlewood to Rashid, 1 run, back of a length outside off, pulled to deep on the leg side
17.5Hazlewood to Hardik, no run
17.6Hazlewood to Hardik, 1 run
GT127/4 after 17 overs
Hardik is on strike,Hasaranga to bowl.
16.1 Hasaranga to Hardik, 1 run, length ball on the stumps, flicked to deep mid-wicket
16.2Hasaranga to Miller,OUT! C & B! Tossed up around off, hits it back to Hasaranga who takes an excellent catch.
Here's Tewatia.
16.3Hasaranga to Tewatia, 1 run, length ball on legs, pushed to long-on
16.4Hasaranga to Hardik, 1 run
16.5Hasaranga to Tewatia, 1 run, flatter around the middle and off, sweeps it aerially to deep square leg
16.6Hasaranga to Hardik, 1 run
GT 122/3 after 16 overs
Miller is on strike,Kaul to bowl.
15.1 Kaul to Miller, 1 run, Length ball slower one outside off, driven to mid-off
15.2Kaul to Hardik, no run, short and wide, slapped to extra cover
15.3Kaul toHardik, 1 run, low full toss around off, whips it to long-on
15.4Kaul to Miller, 1 run, banged in short on off, pulls it from the front toot to deep mid-wicket
15.5Kaul toHardik, no run, short ball outside off, slashes and misses
15.6Kaul to Hardik, 1 run
GT 118/3 after 15 overs
Miller is on strike,Shahbaz to bowl.
14.1 Shahbaz toMiller, no run
14.2Shahbaz to Miller, 1 run, length ball on legs flicks it to leg side
14.3Shahbaz to Hardik, 1 run, length ball around off, slapped to long-off
14.4Shahbaz to Miller, no run, quicker around off, beats the outside edge
14.5Shahbaz to Miller,SIX!! Floated on middle and pumps it over long-on
14.6Shahbaz to Miller, 1 run
GT 109/3 after 14 overs
Miller is on strike, Maxwell to bowl
13.1 Maxwell to Miller,1 run, Short and around off,punched to deep cover
13.2Maxwell to Hardik, 3 runs,Length ball around off, deft touches it wide of short third
13.3Maxwell to Miller, no run, short ball around off, slapped to extra cover
13.4Maxwell to Miller,SIX!! Tossed up wide outside off, pumps it straight down the ground
13.5Maxwell to Miller,SIX!! Back to back sixes for Miller, short ball around off
13.6Maxwell to Miller, wide
13.6 Maxwell to Miller 1 run
GT 91/3 after 13 overs
Miller is on strike,Hasaranga to bowl
12.1 Hasaranga to Miller, 1 run, short ball on leg stump, pulls it to cow corner
12.2Hasaranga to Hardik, 1 run, roundarm again a bit like Kedhar Jadhav used to do, short and wide, cut away to deep point
12.3Hasaranga to Miller, no run, tossed around off and middle wrong'un, punches it to cover.
Harshal is walking off the field, looks like something is wrong with his hand.
12.4Hasaranga to Miller, 2 runs, short ball around leg stump, makes room and flicks it to deep mid-wicket
12.5Hasaranga to Miller, 1 run, fuller on leg stump, punched to long-on
12.6Hasaranga to Hardik, no run
GT 86/3 after 12 overs
Hardik is on strike,Kaul to bowl.
11.1 Kaul to Hardik, 1 run, back of a length around off, punched to long-off
11.2Kaul to Miller, 1 run, Fuller around off, slower one, inside edge and goes to square leg
11.3Kaul to Hardik, 1 run, Full toss around off, punched down the ground
11.4Kaul to Miller, no run, back of a length around off, slower one, taps it to point
11.5Kaul to Miller, 1 run, yorker around off, dug out to cover
11.6Kaul to Hardik,FOUR!! Slower one on a good length cut it just past deep point
GT 78/3 after 11 overs
Miller is on strike, Hasaranga to bowl.
10.1 Hasaranga to Miller, 1 run, length ball on middle, punched to long-off
10.2Hasaranga to Hardik, no run, roundarm this one, wrong'un, around off punched back
10.3Hasaranga to Hardik, no run, length ball outside off, steered to backward point
10.4Hasaranga to Hardik, no run, googly on off stump, pushed to mid-wicket
10.5Hasaranga to Hardik,FOUR!! Tossed up around off stump, defends it and takes the outside edge and runs to the boundary
10.6Hasaranga to Hardik, 1 run
GT 72/3 after 10 overs
Hardik is on strike, Maxwell to bowl
9.1 Maxwell to Hardik, no run, short and wide, punches it back
9.2Maxwell to Hardik, 1 run, fuller on middle turning in, pushed to square leg
9.3Maxwell to Miller, 1 run, length ball around off, punched to cover
9.4Maxwell to Hardik,SIX! Dropped! Fuller around off, Hardik goes for it and it's skier, fielder at long-on, spills it over the ropes
9.5Maxwell to Hardik, no run
9.6Maxwell to Hardik, no run, fuller around off, goes for a swing, however the bat goes for a swing
GT 64/3 after 9 overs
Hardik is on strike, Harshal to bowl.
8.1 Harshal to Hardik, 2 runs, length ball outside off, pushes it to deep cover
8.2Harshal to Hardik, 2 run, length ball outside off, slaps it to deep point
8.3Harshal to Hardik, Saha isRUN OUT! Length ball outside off, pushes it wide of short cover, he cannot get to it, the du Plessis at mid-off does and takes a second and nails the throw at batting end, Saha is well-short of his crease.
Here's Miller.
8.4Harshal to Miller, no run, Yorker from around the stumps, outside off, beats him
8.5Harshal to Miller, 2 runs, Fuller outside off, drives it, just wide of short cover
8.6Harshal to Miller, no run
GT 58/2 after 8 overs
Saha is on strike, Hasaranga to bowl.
7.1 Hasaranga to Saha,FOUR!! wrong'un around off, short ball pulls it infront of square leg
7.2Hasaranga to Saha, 1 run, floated around middle and off, leg spinner this one, pushed it to the legside
7.3Hasaranga to Hardik, 1 run, length ball around off, cuts it to deep point
7.4Hasaranga to Saha, wide
7.4Hasaranga to Saha, 1 run, fuller on his pads, nudges it fine of short fine leg
7.5Hasaranga to Hardik, no run
7.6Hasaranga to Hardik, 1 run
GT 49/2 after 7 overs
Saha is on strike,Lomror to bowl.
6.1 Lomror to Saha, no run, fuller around off, arm ball, punched to cover
6.2Lomror to Saha, 1 run, length ball on middle, punched back
6.3Lomror to Hardik, 1 run, short and wide, slapped to mid-off
6.4Lomror to Saha, 2 runs, fuller around off, drives it to deep cover
6.5Lomror to Saha, 1 run, length ball outside off, drags it to leg side
6.6Lomror to Hardik,SIX! Floated on the middle in his zone and cracks it over long on
GT 38/2 after 6 overs
Wade is on strrike,Maxwell to bowl
5.1 Maxwell to Wade, no run, lenght outside off, punched to cover
5.2Maxwell to Wade,OUT! LBW! length ball on the stumps, goes for a sweep, it hits the pads or does it? He has gone for review, it was a straighter one from Maxwell, came in with the angle, there is not bat there, ball is just below the knee roll, it's going on to hit the stumps. He's out.
Here's Hardik.
5.3Maxwell to Hardik, no run, length ball outside off steered to point
5.4 Maxwell to Hardik, no run, quicker one, straighter one also, beats the outside edge as it pitched around off
5.5Maxwell to Hardik, no run, short and wide-cut straight to cover
5.6Maxwell to Hardik, no run
GT 38/1 after 5 overs
Wade is on strike,Hazlewood to bowl.
4.1 Hazlewood to Wade,FOUR! Back of a length around middle and off, short arm jabs it to cow corner
4.2Hazlewood to Wade, no run, fuller around off, driven to extra cover
4.3Hazlewood to Wade, SIX!! Back of a length around middle and off, steps down the track and whacks it over deep square leg
4.4Hazlewood to Wade, no run, back of a length around off, under edge to point
4.5Hazlewood to Wade,FOUR! length ball around off, drives it through covers and a misfield allows it go to the boundary
4.6Hazlewood to Wade, 1 run
GT 23/1 after 4 overs
Saha is on strike,Maxwell to bowl.
3.1 Maxwell to Saha, no run
3.2Maxwell to Saha, norun, length ball on off, punched to mid on
3.3Maxwell to Saha,1 run, fuller around off, nudges it wide of mid-on
3.4Maxwell to Wade,around the stumps,no run, fuller on leg, worked to square leg
3.5Maxwell to Wade, 1 run, back of a length on leg stump, pushed wide of mif-on
3.6Maxwell to Saha, no run
GT 21/1 after 3 overs
Saha is on strike,Hazlewood to bowl.
2.1 Hazlewood to Saha, no run, length ball outside off, a hint of swing, slashes, and misses
2.2Hazlewood to Saha, 1 run, length ball around off, tapped just past stumps
2.3Hazlewood to Gill,OUT! Back of a length around the fifth stump, pokes at it, and a thick outside edge flies to Glenn Maxwell at a wide first slip.
Here's Wade.
2.4Hazlewood to Wade, no run, length ball around off, pushed to cover
2.5Hazlewood to Wade, no run,JAFFA! Back of a length around the fourth stump, a hint of nip away beats the outside edge
2.6Hazlewood to Wade, no run
GT 20/0 after 2 overs
Gill is on strike,Shahbaz to bowl.
1.1 Shahbaz to Gill, 1 run
1.2Shahbaz to Saha, no run, fuller on off stump, pushed to point
1.3Shahbaz to Saha,FOUR! Fuller on outside off stump, drags it and sweeps it to the leg side
1.4Shahbaz to Saha, 1 run, length ball on middle and leg, worked to the leg side
1.5Shahbaz to Gill, no run, fuller around off, driven straight back
1.6Shahbaz to Gill, no run
GT 14/0 after 1 over
Saha is on strike, Siddarth Kaul to start for RCB.
0.1Siddarth Kaul to Saha,FOUR!! Full ball on his pads, flicks it fine of fine leg
0.2Siddarth Kaul to Saha, no run, touch fuller on middle and off, pushed to mid-on
0.3Siddarth Kaul to Saha, no run, length ball on off stump, steered to point
0.4Siddarth Kaul to Saha,SIX!! Full in his slot, punched down the ground.
0.5Siddarth Kaul to Saha, no run, back of a length, outside off, slashes and miss
0.6Siddarth Kaul to Saha,FOUR!! Length ball outside off, drives it through extra cover
The match is about to get underway. The two umpires have made their way to the middle. RCBplayers are on the field and in a huddle. GT openers Shubman Gill and Wridhhiman Saha march to the middle. We are all in readiness for the match to begin.
Teams
Gujarat Titans(Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami
Royal Challengers Bangalore(Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Siddarth Kaul, Josh Hazlewood
Toss
Gujarat Titans won the toss and chose to bat first
But what could hurtRCBis their net run rate of -0.323. A win against GT would move them to 16 points but that might not be enough as they also need a few favourable results going their way.
RCB, on the other hand, have had a mixed bag this season, registering seven wins and six losses to occupy the fifth spot with 14 points from 13 matches.
Newcomers GT have so far had a dream opening season as they are already assured of a top spot in the standings with 20 points from 13 games.