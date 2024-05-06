IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - 5 bowlers to watch out for

T Natarajan has impressed in the tournament with his variations especially in death overs. He is expected to put up a stellar performance tonight against MI.
Jasprit Bumrah has left an indelible mark on the tournament by scalping 17 wickets in 11 games. He will play to secure the purple cap in today's match.
One of the impressive bowlers of the tournament, Bhuvneshwar Kumar has used his variations to deceive the batsmen. He will play to restrict MI batters from scoring big runs in tonight's game.
MI captain and all-rounder Hardik Pandya will put his bowling pedigree to the best use in today's fixture against Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Given his experience and ability to turn matches with both bat and ball, SRH captain Pat Cummins will be a potent threat for MI who will decieve MI the batters with variations.
Published 06 May 2024, 09:09 IST