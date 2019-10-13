Japan enters first Rugby World Cup quarter-final

Reuters
Reuters, Yokohama,
  • Oct 13 2019, 18:22pm ist
  • updated: Oct 13 2019, 18:31pm ist
Japan's wing Kenki Fukuoka (L) celebrates with teammates after winning the Japan 2019 Rugby World Cup Pool A match between Japan and Scotland at the International Stadium Yokohama in Yokohama on October 13, 2019. (Photo by William WEST / AFP)

Winger Kenki Fukuoka produced two pieces of individual brilliance as a high-paced Japan advanced to the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals for the first time with a 28-21 victory over Scotland at Yokohama on Sunday.

The win ensured Japan finished top of Pool A and will face Pool B runners-up South Africa in Tokyo next Sunday, with Ireland facing Pool B winners New Zealand on the same ground next Saturday.

Fukuoka scored tries either side of halftime as the tournament hosts were roared on by a sea of red and white jersey-wearing fans at Yokohama Stadium with a frenetic attacking game and ferocious defence.

Loosehead prop Keita Inagaki and Kotaro Matsushima also scored tries for the tournament hosts, who had to withstand a furious finish by Scotland as they battled back from 28-7 down with 30 minutes remaining.

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Japan
Scotland
Rugby World Cup
Comments (+)
 