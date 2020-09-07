Jwala Gutta announces engagement to Vishnu Vishal

Jwala Gutta announces engagement to Tamil actor-producer Vishnu Vishal

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Sep 07 2020, 19:50 ist
  • updated: Sep 07 2020, 20:07 ist
Jwala Gutta. Credit: PTI photo

Decorated doubles badminton player Jwala Gutta on Monday announced her engagement to cricketer-turned actor and film producer Vishnu Vishal.

The Commonwealth Games gold-medallist took to Twitter, on the occasion of her 37th birthday, to announce the development, along with pictures of the happy couple.

 

"N dis happened last nite n what a beautiful surprise it was! Today when I think of my life what a journey it has been n 2day I realise there is so much more to luk forward to! Towards our family,Aryan,friends and work!its gonna be another great journey am sure," Gutta tweeted.

Vishal played a few Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) league games before a leg injury ended his cricketing career. The 36-year-old then went on to act and produce Tamil films like Silukkuvarupatti Singam, Velainu Vandhutta Vellaikaaran and Ratsasan.

"Happy birthday @Guttajwala New start to LIFE.. Lets be positive and work towards a better future for us,Aryan,our families,friends and people around.. Need all your love n blessings guys.. #newbeginnings," Vishal wrote on his social media accounts.

Gutta was earlier married to fellow shuttler Chetan Anand. Vishal was also married before and has a son from the relationship.

