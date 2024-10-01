Karnataka's Deekshita strikes gold, Tushar wins silver

<p>Bengaluru: Karnataka's Deekshita headlined an impressive day for state athletes at the 4th Indian Open U-23 Athletics Competition in Patna with a gold medal in the women's 400 metres hurdles event.</p>.<p>Deekshita clocked a time of 1:00.40 en-route to victory. Tushar Vasant Bhekane and Lokesh K won silver and bronze in the men's 800m event, finishing behind Rajasthan's Shakeel. Lokesh crossed the line in 1:51.97, while Lokesh clocked 1:53.23.</p>.<p>Deesha Ganapathy bagged bronze in the women's long jump event with a best effort of 5.86m. Sudeep won silver in the men's high jump with 2.11m, finishing behind Kerala's Jomon Joy, who set a new meet record with a 2.17m leap.</p>.<p>Best athlete</p>.Delhi Capitals co-owner GMR group takes over Hampshire in county cricket.<p>Odisha sprinter Animesh Kujur set a new meet record en-route to victory in the 200m dash final to add to his 100m gold as he was named the best male athlete of the Indian Open U-23 Competition on the concluding day here.</p>.<p>Kujur clocked 20.65 seconds to win the yellow metal, bettering his own earlier meet record of 20.87 seconds set in 2023.</p>.<p>On Sunday, the 21-year-old Kujur had clocked 10.40 seconds to win the 100m dash gold.</p>.<p>Gujarat's Devyaniba Zala, who had won gold in 400m race with a time of 53.53 seconds on Saturday, was adjudged the best female athlete of the meet.</p>.<p>Maharashtra's Sudeshna Hanmant Shivankar had emerged as the fastest female athlete, winning the 100m race with a time of 11.76 seconds.</p>