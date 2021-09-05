Nagar's feat has brought smiles on faces of Indians: PM

Krishna Nagar's feat has brought smiles on faces of every Indian, says PM Modi

Nagar secured India's second gold medal in badminton at the Paralympics after notching a thrilling three-game win

  • Sep 05 2021, 12:40 ist
  • updated: Sep 05 2021, 12:54 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Paralympian Krishna Nagar. Credit: Twitter/@narendramodi

Congratulating Krishna Nagar on winning gold in the Tokyo Paralympics, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that his feat has brought smiles on the faces of every Indian.

Nagar secured India's second gold medal in badminton at the Paralympics after notching a thrilling three-game win over Hong Kong's Chu Man Kai in the men's singles SH6 class final.

Also Read | Krishna Nagar wins second gold for India in Paralympics badminton

Modi tweeted, "Happy to see our Badminton players excel at the Tokyo #Paralympics. The outstanding feat of @Krishnanagar99 has brought smiles on the faces of every Indian. Congratulations to him for winning the Gold Medal. Wishing him the very best for his endeavours ahead." 

 

