Mary Kom beats Zareen, makes it for Olympic qualifiers

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 28 2019, 13:14pm ist
  • updated: Dec 28 2019, 14:43pm ist
Mary Kom prevailed 9-1 to make the squad. Photo/PTI

Six-time world champion M C Mary Kom (51kg) defeated Nikhat Zareen in a split verdict trial bout to make the Indian team for next year's Olympic qualifiers in China.

In a bout that had very few clear punches, Mary Kom prevailed 9-1 to make the squad.

In other results, two-time world silver-medallist Sonia Lather (57kg) was upstaged by a swift-moving Sakshi Chaudhary. Lather, also an Asian medallist, couldn't cope with Chaudhury's relentless attack.

In the 60kg category, former world champion L Sarita Devi lost to national champion Simranjit Kaur. It was once again a battle of pace as Kaur outwitted Sarita with her precise hitting and quick reflexes.

