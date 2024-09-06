'Max'imum problems, minimum solutions

“Max has a very unique way of driving,” explains Karun Chandhok, former F1 driver. “He likes a very responsive front end. It’s a little like the set-up which (Michael) Schumacher used to use. The thing with that set-up is that you have to have the talent and the ability to control the car. Most drivers will feel that the back end is sliding in this set-up. The rear ends up feeling unsafe so they opt for a more neutral set-up.