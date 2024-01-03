Mohun Bagan and Ferrando part ways mutually, Habas assumes charge

The iconic club's performance dipped this season as they made a group stage exit from the AFC Cup, and slumped to fifth position in the ISL standings after three defeats in a row.

Habas previously managed ATK Mohun Bagan during the ISL 2021-22 season and he was the first head coach to win two ISL titles.

The Spaniard began his journey with Atletico de Kolkata during the inaugural 2014 edition and became the first head coach to win the ISL title.

He had a stint with FC Pune City later on before returning to India to join ATK FC, leading them to the ISL title during the 2019-20 season.

Habas was back at ATK Mohun Bagan the following season and guided them to the ISL final. He parted ways with the Mariners midway during the 2021-22 season with Ferrando taking charge.

Ahead of the ongoing season, Habas made a return to the Sanjiv Goenka-owned franchise, this time as the technical director.

Mohun Bagan are clubbed with arch-rivals East Bengal in the Kalinga Super Cup. The Mariners will begin their campaign on January 9.

The arch-rivals will lock horns against each other on January 19.