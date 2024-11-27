Home
NADA suspends Bajrang Punia for four years for violation of anti-doping code

NADA had first suspended the Tokyo Games bronze medallist wrestler on April 23 for the offence following which, the World Governing body UWW had also suspended him.
PTI
Last Updated : 26 November 2024, 21:50 IST

Published 26 November 2024, 21:50 IST
India NewsSports NewsWrestlingBajrang Punia

