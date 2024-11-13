Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesports

No need to imitate Warner's rapid-scoring approach, Khawaja tells McSweeney

McSweeney will make his test debut in the series opener in Perth next week, the 25-year-old given the chance to make the role his own following Warner's retirement earlier this year.
Reuters
Last Updated : 13 November 2024, 10:19 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 November 2024, 10:19 IST
Sports NewsAustraliaCricket

Follow us on :

Follow Us