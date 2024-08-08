Olympics 2024| Bronze medallist Swapnil Kusale gets a hero's welcome in Pune

Mumbai: Swapnil Kusale, who clinched a Bronze medal for India in 50m Rifle 3 Positions at the Paris Olympics, was given a hero’s welcome as he landed in Pune, the cultural capital of Maharashtra.
People cheered for him and welcomed him with chants of “Bharat mata ki jai”.
The 29-year-old shooter hails from the Kolhapur town of Maharashtra, where another grand welcome awaits him.
Kusale, who was working as a commercial cum ticket clerk of the Central Railway in Pune, has been promoted as Officer on Special Duty in Sports Cell, Mumbai.
After his arrival at Pune Airport, he visited the Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganapati Temple in Shaniwarwada area and offered prayers.
He also went to the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex at Balewadi in the city, where he will be felicitated.
A huge crowd of admirers and commoners lined up along the road and clapped as he passed by.
The humble Swapnil waved and folded his hands in gratitude for the affection.
The entire family, extended family, neighbours, friends from their small Kambalwadi village in Kolhapur, will also welcome the young lad.
“It is always great to meet and cherish the joy of a medal in Olympics.
"Had a detailed discussion with Swapnil Kusale, he spoke at length about the crucial aspects in a journey towards a podium finish,” said Union Minister of State for Sports and Youth Affairs Raksha Khadse after he landed in New Delhi.
