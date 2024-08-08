Olympics 2024| Bronze medallist Swapnil Kusale gets a hero's welcome in Pune

Mumbai: Swapnil Kusale, who clinched a Bronze medal for India in 50m Rifle 3 Positions at the Paris Olympics, was given a hero’s welcome as he landed in Pune, the cultural capital of Maharashtra.

People cheered for him and welcomed him with chants of “Bharat mata ki jai”.

The 29-year-old shooter hails from the Kolhapur town of Maharashtra, where another grand welcome awaits him.