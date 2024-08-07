Olympics 2024 | Explained: Weigh-ins and why Vinesh Phogat was disqualified

Combat sports like wrestling, boxing and judo are always fought in various weight categories and athletes are bound to be always under the said weight of the respective class they are competing in. For example, Vinesh was fighting in 50kg and she has to be below 50kg.

To determine this, there’s weigh-in.

In the case of wrestling at the Olympic Games, weigh-ins are organised each morning of the concerned weight-category. Since competitions are stretched over two days in wrestling with the repechage and medal rounds scheduled on the second day, there are two weigh-ins. The weigh-in time limit for a wrestler on the first day is 30 minutes while it’s 15 minutes on the second day.

Importantly, contestants must be in perfect physical condition, with their fingernails cut very short, for the weigh-in.