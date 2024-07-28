Olympics 2024: India opens its medal tally as shooter Manu Bhaker wins bronze in 10m air pistol

Manu Bhaker missed the silver by a 0.1 difference in points but helped India open its medal tally at the Paris Olympics with a bronze medal at the women's 10 metre air pistol event.
Manu scored a superb 10.3 but her Korean competitor, Oh Ye Jin, had hit a 10.5 that helped her win the silver medal. The gold also went to another South Korean, Kim Yeji.
One of the first sportsmen to congratulate Manu on her win on X was none other than Gautam Gambhir.
(More to follow)
Published 28 July 2024, 10:46 IST