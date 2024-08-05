Olympics 2024 | Kiran Pahal finishes 7th in 400m Heat, will run in repechage round for a spot in semifinals

World champion Marileidy Paulino of Dominica won the heat with a time of 49.42, followed by Aaliyah Butler (50.52) of USA and Susanne Gogl-Walli (50.67) of Austria. Top three in each of the six heats advanced to semifinal. All the others -- except for DNS (Did Not Start), DNF (Did Not Finish) and DQ (Disqualified) -- moved to the repechage round to be held on Tuesday.