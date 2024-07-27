Olympics 2024 | Manu Bhaker enters her first Olympic final; salvages India's underwhelming day in shooting

The 22-year-old Bhaker shot 580 to finish third in the qualifications in which Hungarian ace Veronika Major claimed the top spot with a score of 582. The other Indian representative, Rhythm Sangwan, ended 15th with a score of 573. The final will be held on Sunday.