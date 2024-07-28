Olympics 2024: Opening ceremony draws 28.6 million US viewers, most since 2012

The opening ceremony for the Paris Olympics drew 28.6 million US viewers, according to preliminary data from Comcast's NBCUniversal on Saturday, which the company said was the most-watched start to a summer Games since London in 2012.

The celebration on Friday featured athlete delegations floating down the Seine past Paris landmarks and singer Celine Dion's first public performance in years.

It is a crucial broadcast event for NBCUniversal which paid $7.65 billion to extend its rights to air the Games in the U.S. through 2032. NBCUniversal's Olympics media-rights deal is the largest in the world.

The viewership figure, which includes NBC and streaming service Peacock, is a boon for the broadcaster compared to just 17 million viewers for the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.