Olympics 2024 | Pablito Simonet proposes Maria Pilar Campoy at the Games Village, pics viral!

In a heartwarming moment, Argentine handball player Pablito Simonet proposed to his longtime partner, Maria Pilar Campoy, at the Games Village.
The surprise proposal took place at the Games Village, surrounded by the couple’s close friends and teammates.
The lovebirds are together since 2015 and their engagement marks a beautiful personal milestone amidst the global sporting event.
Pablito Simonet represents Argentina in handball while Maria Pilar Campoy, is a familiar face in hockey.
Pablito Simonet and Maria Pilar Campoy are sharing the Olympic experience together in Rio 2016.
Published 25 July 2024, 09:50 IST