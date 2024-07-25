Home
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Olympics 2024 | Pablito Simonet proposes Maria Pilar Campoy at the Games Village, pics viral!

Pablo Simonet, a member of the Argentina men’s handball team, proposed to his long-time girlfriend and hockey player Maria Pilar Campoy at the Games Village and these pictures are breaking the internet. Take a look...
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 25 July 2024, 09:50 IST

In a heartwarming moment, Argentine handball player Pablito Simonet proposed to his longtime partner, Maria Pilar Campoy, at the Games Village.

Credit: Instagram/@pablitosimon

The surprise proposal took place at the Games Village, surrounded by the couple’s close friends and teammates.

Credit: Instagram/@pablitosimon

The lovebirds are together since 2015 and their engagement marks a beautiful personal milestone amidst the global sporting event.

Credit: Instagram/@pablitosimon

Pablito Simonet represents Argentina in handball while Maria Pilar Campoy, is a familiar face in hockey.

Credit: Instagram/@pablitosimon

Pablito Simonet and Maria Pilar Campoy are sharing the Olympic experience together in Rio 2016.

Credit: Instagram/@pablitosimon

Published 25 July 2024, 09:50 IST
