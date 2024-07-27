Olympics 2024 | Indian athletes competing on Saturday, July 27

Sandeep Singh, who will represent the Olympics India team in the 10m air rifle shooting event on Saturday, July 27, 2024.
Credit: Instagram/officialathlete_1
Elavenil Valarivan will represent India Olympics team in the 10m air rifle shooting event on Saturday, July 27, 2024.
Arjun Singh Cheema to represent the India Olympics team in the 10m air rifle shooting event on Saturday, July 27, 2024.
Ramita Jindal will represent the India Olympics team in the 10m air rifle shooting event on Saturday, July 27, 2024.
Preeti Panwar will represent India at 54-kg opening boxing bout in Olympics on Saturday, July 27, 2024.
Credit: Instagram/preetisaipawar
Panwar Balraj will represent India in men's singles sculls at the Olympics games on Saturday, July 27, 2024.
Anush Agarwalla, India's lone representative of Equestrian in Paris Olympics.
Indian tennis players Rohan Bopanna and N Sriram Balaji will be facing Edouard Roger-Vasselin and Fabien Reboul (France).
Indian Table Tennis player Harmeet Desai will face Zaid Abo Yaman of Jordan on Saturday.
The Indian men's hockey team will face New Zealand in their Pool B match today.
Credit: X/@TheHockeyIndia
Published 27 July 2024, 06:01 IST