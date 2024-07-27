Home
Olympics 2024 | Indian athletes competing on Saturday, July 27

Sportsmen from across the world have arrived in Paris to be a part of the historical Olympic Games. The Indian atheletes are competing in a variety of events, including boxing and shooting. Let us take a look at who are the Indian representatives at the Olympics today.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 27 July 2024, 06:01 IST

Sandeep Singh, who will represent the Olympics India team in the 10m air rifle shooting event on Saturday, July 27, 2024.

Credit: Instagram/officialathlete_1

Elavenil Valarivan will represent India Olympics team in the 10m air rifle shooting event on Saturday, July 27, 2024.

Credit: PTI

Arjun Singh Cheema to represent the India Olympics team in the 10m air rifle shooting event on Saturday, July 27, 2024.

Credit: PTI

Ramita Jindal will represent the India Olympics team in the 10m air rifle shooting event on Saturday, July 27, 2024.

Credit: PTI Photo

Preeti Panwar will represent India at 54-kg opening boxing bout in Olympics on Saturday, July 27, 2024.

Credit: Instagram/preetisaipawar

Panwar Balraj will represent India in men's singles sculls at the Olympics games on Saturday, July 27, 2024.

Credit: worldrowing.com

Anush Agarwalla, India's lone representative of Equestrian in Paris Olympics.

Credit: PTI

Indian tennis players Rohan Bopanna and N Sriram Balaji will be facing Edouard Roger-Vasselin and Fabien Reboul (France).

Credit: PTI

Indian Table Tennis player Harmeet Desai will face Zaid Abo Yaman of Jordan on Saturday.

Credit: PTI

The Indian men's hockey team will face New Zealand in their Pool B match today.

Credit: X/@TheHockeyIndia

Published 27 July 2024, 06:01 IST
Sports NewsTennisPhotosShootingTable TennisBoxingBadmintonolympics 2024Hockey IndiaParis Games 2024EquestrianRowing

