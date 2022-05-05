A gravity-defying sport steeped in tradition

A sense of awe filled the air within the make-shift indoor facility put together for a not-so-fashionable sport at the Jain University Global campus.

While the first-timers in the crowd watched the gravity defying stunts with bated breath, for the athletes it was the sudden attention and ‘five-star’ facilities that were making them feel special. All this unfolded as the indigenous sport of mallakhamba made its debut at the Khelo India University Games over the weekend.

As the mercury touched 35 degrees outside at noon, the finalists in the men’s and women’s team events went about their routine for one last time having already gained more than a medal.

“Never before have we competed in an air-conditioned stadium… And they have provided accommodation with comfortable beds to sleep on,” said an excited Gargi who was part of the six-member silver medal-winning women’s team from Savitribai Phule Pune University

The arena during the four-day competition belonged to the athletes from the University of Mumbai. They completed a clean sweep by claiming all the four golds on offer. “Not just us but it is a big moment for everybody from the mallakhamba fraternity to finally get some attention. I hope we can build on it and help take the sport to greater heights,” said Mansi Malunjkar of Mumbai after finishing on top of the podium in both the individual and women’s team events.

Her male counterpart, Deepak Shinde was adjudged the best before teaming up with five others to grab the men’s team gold.

A combination of yoga, wrestling and gymnastics, the name ‘mallakhamba’ comes from malla which means wrestler and khamba, meaning pole. The origin of this ancient form of martial arts - used to train the warriors - goes back to the 12th century Chalukya dynasty. But it was the Maratha empire who added to its popularity which also explains the reason for Maharathra’s dominance in the sport over decades. And for both Gargi, a first year mass communication and journalism student, and Mansi, a second-year architecture student, it was their mothers who played catalysts in directing them to become mallakhamba athletes.

So what makes these youngsters stick to a traditional sport confined within the borders of a country?

“I had stopped practicing mallakhamba for a few years in between to try my hand at other modern forms of sport. But I didn’t feel belonged so I got back to it once again,” recollected Gargi.

“I started as a four-year-old kid and never looked away. The success here after 16 years of hardwork and dedication in mallakhamba that is no less demanding than any other mainstream sport feels gratifying,” said Mansi.