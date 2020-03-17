All national camps except those preparing for Olympics postponed due to COVID-19: Kiren Rijiju

All national sports camps postponed: Rijiju

PTI
PTI,
  • Mar 17 2020, 12:48pm ist
  • updated: Mar 17 2020, 13:38pm ist
Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju. (PTI Photo)

All national camps, except for those where athletes are preparing for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics, were on Tuesday postponed until further order in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju said the academic training at the National Centre of Excellence and Sports Authority of India Training Centres will also be suspended.

"Due to Covid-19, SAI has decided that: All National camps shall be postponed except for those where athletes are being trained as part of Olympics #Tokyo2020 preparation," Rijiju tweeted.

"Academic training in National Centre of Excellence & STCs shall be suspended till further order," he added. 

Kiren Rijiju
Tokyo 2020
Olympics
