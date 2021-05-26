Tokyo Olympics partner calls for cancellation of Games

Asahi Shimbun, an official Tokyo Olympics partner, calls for cancellation of Games

Much of Japan, including host city, Tokyo, remains under a third state of emergency

Reuters
Reuters, Tokyo,
  • May 26 2021, 06:09 ist
  • updated: May 26 2021, 06:16 ist
Credit: Reuters file photo

Japan's Asahi Shimbun, an official partner of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, called for the Summer Games to be cancelled in an editorial on Wednesday, citing risks to public safety and strains on the medical system from the Covid-19 pandemic.

"We ask Prime Minister (Yoshihide) Suga to calmly and objectively assess the situation and decide on the cancellation of the event this summer," the newspaper said in an editorial.

Much of Japan, including host city, Tokyo, remains under a third state of emergency that is widely expected to be extended beyond this month.

Read | White House stands by Tokyo Games as Covid surges

Poll after poll has shown the majority of the public is opposed to holding the Games this summer, concerned about tens of thousands of athletes and officials descending on a country that has mostly remained closed to foreigners since last year.

By early morning on Wednesday, "Decision to cancel", taken from the title of the Asahi newspaper's editorial, had garnered more than 21,000 tweets.

"Finally, one of the top sponsors - the Asahi Shimbun - has written an editorial for Olympics cancellation," tweeted @KaiserAndDragon.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Japan
Tokyo Olympics
Coronavirus
Covid-19

What's Brewing

DH Toon | 'In a total disconnect with mainland'

DH Toon | 'In a total disconnect with mainland'

How long can a human live? New research estimates

How long can a human live? New research estimates

Our memory is even better than experts thought

Our memory is even better than experts thought

Pacific braces for 'Super Blood Moon' celestial show

Pacific braces for 'Super Blood Moon' celestial show

IEA's urgent fossil fuel warning earns mixed reception

IEA's urgent fossil fuel warning earns mixed reception

Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards: Funny photos so far

Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards: Funny photos so far

How Covid-19 inflammatory syndrome affects children

How Covid-19 inflammatory syndrome affects children

 