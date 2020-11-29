Ashish Limaye clinches a double

Ashish Limaye of Embassy International Riding School triumphed in two categories in the FEI World Jumping Challenge (South Zone) held here at the EIRS on Friday.

Ashish, astride Qurt de Montplaisir, emerged victorious in Category B (110-120 cm Comp 1). Balaji Vijayshankar (Trentin Meva) of DEC and Abdeali S Masalya (Ricardo) of CEC finished second and third respectively.

In Category C (100-110 cm Comp 1), Ashish, astride Vadim De Savigny, bagged the top spot. Dhriti Wadhwa (Connor) of URB came second while Piyush Deshmukh (Ramases) of ARPA settled for third.

Results: Category A: 120-130cm Comp 1: Kekhriesilie Rio (Claudette, URB) 1; Pranay Khare (Vanilla Sky, URB) 2; Yashaan Khambatta (Lorenzo, ARC) 3.

Category B: 110-120cm Comp 1: Ashish Limaye (Qurt de Montplaisir, EIRS) 1; Balaji Vijayshankar (Trentin Meva, DEC) 2; Abdeali S Masalya (Ricardo, CEC) 3; Sanyogeeta Kadu (Abra Kabdabra, EIRS) 4.

Category C: 100-110cm Comp 1: Ashish Limaye (Vadim De Savigny, EIRS) 1; Dhriti Wadhwa (Connor, URB) 2; Anish Kamath (Transformer, EIRS) 3; Piyush Deshmukh (Ramases, ARPA) 4.